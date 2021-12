Uno Platform 4.0 is out, highlighted by a new extension for working in Microsoft's Visual Studio Code editor. The open source Uno Platform is a major player in the Microsoft-centric dev space, claiming the only offering that enables development of single-codebase applications for Windows, WebAssembly, iOS, macOS, Android and Linux, targeting all OSes and browsers. It has also teamed up with Microsoft on project such as WinUI 3 and has even beaten Microsoft at its own game in some respects, for example being the first to provide Ahead of Time (AOT) compilation for WebAssembly, the tech behind client-side Blazor.

5 DAYS AGO