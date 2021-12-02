ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Stand Up Straight and Stop Slouching With These Hacks to Improve Posture

By Sarah Morlock
SPY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NRn3z_0dCg2bS800

Even in today’s more health-conscious society, many people remain unaware of the difference good posture can make to your day-to-day life. While it may feel like the correct way to stand and sit is just one of those things your parents never got bored of mentioning, there’s actually a lot more to it. Holding yourself up or sitting the right way is actually important for a number of reasons. However, the reality is that it’s only when someone starts experiencing problems do they start asking the question of how to improve their posture.

What is Posture?

At its most basic level, posture is the position in which a person holds their body when standing or sitting. What makes it a little bit complicated is that there is good posture and there is bad posture. Things like standing tall or slouching over fall into these categories.

On the positive side, correct postural alignment puts the least amount of strain on your body during rest and activity. It can also result in a number of health benefits. These include:

  • Decreased abnormal joint rubbing
  • Decreased chance of arthritis
  • Backache relief
  • Muscular pain relief
  • Prevention of unnecessary fatigue/increased energy
  • Fewer headaches
  • Improved circulation

And not only does good posture improve your health outlook, it is widely accepted that great posture also contributes to a more attractive physical appearance.

How Can Bad Posture Affect Day-to-Day Health?

As previously mentioned, it’s usually only after someone starts to experience the negative impacts of poor posture that they figure out how to fix it. Common negative impacts of poor posture include:

How Can I Improve My Posture?

Improving your posture starts from the initial simple step of being aware that good posture exists and also knowing what it looks like. This means, even without adding any equipment or professional help into the equation, this first step lets you start working on correcting those bad habits (like right now!).

The next step can involve the introduction of posture-correction tools or professional help and advice from a physical therapist. The decision between the two will likely come down to whether you’re looking for prophylaxis or dealing with an issue already impacting your everyday life. For the former, achieving correct posture through correction braces, smartphone app tools and strengthening exercises are all feasible approaches.

Below you’ll find nine products that can help you on a course to improve your posture. We’ve included a range of options to ensure there’s one to fit in with your lifestyle, whether you’re sitting at a desk all day or having to move around. Read on to find some of the best answers to the question of how to improve your posture.

1. ComfyBrace Posture Corrector

BEST OVERALL

With over 17,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers and a price tag under $20, it’s easy to see why the ComfyBrace Posture Corrector takes the top spot. The brace was designed to help relieve chronic back pain as well as alleviate the discomfort of standing or sitting for long periods by taking unnecessary, poor-posture-induced pressure away. It’s made from neoprene which is soft to touch and breathable, maximizing comfort during periods of longer use. To begin with, wearers should aim for five to 10 minutes of use per day before building to longer one or two-hour-long sessions once it feels comfortable to do so. In addition, the corrector sports a unisex design that can fit chest sizes between 30 and 43 inches in size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G3CaF_0dCg2bS800


Buy: ComfyBrace Posture Corrector $17.97

2. Truweo Posture Corrector

BEST BUDGET

At under $12, the Truweo Posture Corrector is a budget-friendly and tried-and-tested answer to aiding posture improvement. While not ideal for every user, the majority find this upper back brace beneficial for providing support to the neck, back and shoulder area. You can use it when you’re standing, sitting or even lying down to train your brain and your muscles to always keep your back straight. The corrector is made from high-quality materials which are breathable and lightweight while still being strong enough to feel secure. Plus, the unisex design can accommodate any chest size between 30 to 43 inches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ciiL2_0dCg2bS800


Buy: Truweo Posture Corrector $11.41

3. DUXEC Posture Corrector

BEST REVIEWED

When it comes to choosing products to improve posture, people feel more confident if they are buying something which has been used and approved by others. In the case of this DUXEC Posture Corrector, it has received positive reviews from over 90% of Amazon users and currently holds a five-out-of-five-star rating. The corrector claims to be able to help improve your posture in as little as 14 days. It’s also suitable for men and women, being capable of accommodating chest sizes between 25 and 53 inches. For comfort and reliability, the corrector is made from a breathable, high-quality fabric and includes multiple straps and buckles to ensure a secure fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDXaS_0dCg2bS800


Buy: DUXEC Posture Corrector $15.99

4. Amazon Basics Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat

BEST FOR FLEXIBILITY

This Amazon Basics Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat isn’t going to fix anything by itself. But used in the right way, and by that we mean for practicing yoga on, you can improve your posture and overall health. The right yoga program is ideal for strengthening and improving flexibility in the important parts of your body which helps with maintaining correct posture. If you can find the time and the right workout, this could be one of the most effective ways to alleviate back pain or decrease your chances of ever experiencing any in the first place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eq95n_0dCg2bS800


Buy: Amazon Basics Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat $18.62 (orig. $21.49) 13% OFF

5. VEICK Resistance Bands Set

BEST FOR WORKING OUT

If you’re already experiencing significant back pain and want a way to get rid of it, this might not be the best route. However, if you’re looking for an easy way to build the right muscles in your body without the need of heavy weights, this VEICK Resistance Bands Set could be the answer. Resistance bands are a versatile way to work out which never gives back more energy than you can put in. In addition, they’re highly portable, budget-friendly and come with over 8,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efN4R_0dCg2bS800


Buy: VEICK Resistance Bands Set $23.97

6. BetterBack

AS SEEN ON TV

If you’re a regular viewer of TV’s SharkTank , there’s a good chance you’re already familiar with the BetterBack. This portable posture correction tool can provide support for your back no matter what kind of chair or space you choose to sit in. When sat down, this tech-free brace sits around your upper shins and gives support to your lower back, correcting your sitting position in a matter of seconds. The brace is also made from breathable materials to provide greater comfort during use and features adjustable straps to ensure it’s secure when on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMkP6_0dCg2bS800


Buy: BetterBack $49.99

7. Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer

BEST SMART TRAINER

Working in as little as two weeks, the Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer is an app-led posture correction tool. Rather than correcting your posture through physical pressure, the subscription-free app provides training, tracking and reminders through your smartphone which is connected to the multi-sensor in the center of your back. This is a great alternative for people who are concerned about physically correcting how you stand or sit as it works through self-awareness and creating better habits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TylTT_0dCg2bS800


Buy: Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer $79.99

8. SIDIZ T50 Home Office Desk Chair

BEST OFFICE CHAIR

If you’re currently working through your 9-to-5 office days in the cheapest office chair you could find and starting to feel that decision in your back, it might be time for a change. In addition to being a comfortable place to sit, this SIDIZ T50 Home Office Desk Chair offers users all the support they need to maintain a natural and healthy posture throughout the day. The design includes an adjustable headrest, three-way armrests, forward tilt adjustment and two-way lumbar support. In addition, the chair features five multidirectional wheels, a ventilated mesh back and comes in three different color options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kilvy_0dCg2bS800


Buy: SIDIZ T50 Home Office Desk Chair $359.00

9. Varier Variable Balans Original Kneeling Chair

BEST KNEELING CHAIR

If you’re looking to revolutionize the way you sit in an attempt to improve your posture, this Varier Variable Balans Original Kneeling Chair could be the answer. Following the original kneeling chair design from 1979, this unique way to sit helps your body to maintain its natural curvature to ease any lower back discomfort. The chair itself is made from high-quality wood to deliver a secure and reliable feel. Plus, it’s available in eight different colors, ensuring there’s one to match with your existing workspace decor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGkXN_0dCg2bS800


Buy: Varier Variable Balans Original Kneeling Chair $379.00

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

17 Must-Have Items For People Who Always Lose Things

Do you frequently find yourself asking the question, “why do I lose things all the time?” Being forgetful is human nature, and rather than beating yourself up for always misplacing that remote or those keys, it’s time to give yourself a break and find a more productive solution to the issue. Whether it’s more valuable personal items or more trivial ones, losing things is never fun, and can cause stress and anxiety. When things go missing, it makes us realize just how little control we have over events and the lack of order that can sometimes be so present in our...
GOOGLE
SPY

Here Are 9 Exercises for an Absolutely Killer Arm Workout

Table of Contents Arm Muscle Anatomy Arm Workouts for Men The Best Gear for Maximizing Your Arm Workouts Arm day workouts at the gym, frankly, are kind of like dessert. You’ve spent all week tackling the meats and vegetables — leg day, fat-burning cardio and chest day (the exercises that have clear, demonstrated benefits for your overall health and everyday strength) — and now it’s time to indulge a bit. Sure, arm strength has its functional benefits. Your arms help you in essentially any action that requires the upper body, from pushing out of bed in the morning to hauling heavy grocery bags into your car....
WORKOUTS
SPY

The Best Dumbbell Exercises for a Stronger Back

Table of Contents Back Muscle Anatomy The Best Dumbbells The Best Dumbbell Exercises for Your Back While chest day is practically an official holiday at the gym, abs get all the attention and legs are the muscles group you should never skip out on training, it’s time to pay homage to the unsung hero of strength training — the back. Critical for supporting your torso, the back muscles are integral in their ability to help the rest of your body move, like your arms, shoulders, neck and legs. We’ve covered the best lower back exercises in the past, but here we’ll focus on the mid- and upper-back,...
WORKOUTS
EatThis

Want a Flatter Stomach? Do These 4 Exercises Every Morning, Trainer Says

Many of my clients come to me with a common fitness goal: They want to lose fat, build muscle, and get a flatter stomach. In order to get a flatter stomach, you have to be doing the right things consistently: Strength training, eating at a calorie deficit, and getting in your daily steps. If you don't do any of those things, then you're not going to slim down your waistline—no matter how many crunches, situps, and side bends you perform.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Posture#Smartphone App#Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
NewsBreak
Instagram
KRON4

How this popular rowing machine helps me get better workouts at home than I did at the gym

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many are calling the Hydrow Rower the “Peloton of Rowing.” I decided to put the machine to the test to see if it lives up to the hype. With its competitive aspects, such as leaderboards and classes, I thought the Hydrow Rower might spice up my workout enough to stay interested. Additionally, Hydrow is offering $500 off on any rower package through November 29, so it’s an ideal time to pick one up if you’ve been considering it.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

‘I’m a Mobility Coach, and Here’s How To Stretch Your Shoulders and Improve Your Posture While Sitting’

If the pandemic has had you working from home for the past 20 months, neck, shoulder, and back pain have probably become regular features of your life. That's because lots of sedentary time, coupled with a not-ergonomic workspace, can contribute to posture issues and pain. Mobility and posture exercises can help combat these effects by strengthening the muscles that help keep you upright. But many of these exercises—especially ones for opening up your shoulders—involve standing or lying on the ground, which aren't particularly accessible for people with disabilities or health conditions that make those movements difficult.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

10 Push Up Variations to Build Strength, Power and Muscle for Athletes

Don’t be fooled, the simple push-up is a tough exercise. While people at gyms spend lots of time on benches and other fancy equipment, push-ups may be an even more effective way to get you stronger, faster. This exercise is far more versatile than people think. Push up variations strengthen...
WORKOUTS
SPY

The Best Body Scrubs for Men Buff, Exfoliate and Soften Even the Most Rugged Skin

Body scrubs might not be the first thing you think of for male skincare. But body scrubs for men make achieving softer, cleaner skin incredibly easy. Scrubs are basically gritty exfoliating washes. They’re good for deeper cleans, fighting acne, buffing and restoring dry skin and promoting new skin growth. There are face scrubs, which are a little more gentle for sensitive facial skin, and body scrubs, which have thicker body skin in mind. To help deep clean your body skin, you can expect exfoliating ingredients like coffee, pumice, sugar, sea salt, charcoal, nut powders and glycolic, lactic and salicylic acids. Body scrubs...
SKIN CARE
oxygenmag.com

The Old-School Bodybuilding Leg Workout

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. The fear is all too common — and all too wrong. We’re talking about the idea that training like a bodybuilder will soon have...
WORKOUTS
themanual.com

11 Benefits of Squats for Men: Embrace Leg Day

Squats are arguably the most important foundational movement pattern for strength training exercises. Nearly every total-body or lower-body resistance training workout will include at least some variety or modification of a basic squat. This prominence isn’t arbitrary; rather, there are numerous and significant benefits of squats, meriting their designation as a key strengthening exercise.
WORKOUTS
Woman's World

7 At-Home Exercise Tools Every Older Adult Should Own

The benefits of staying active into your 50s and beyond are abounding. Exercise helps keep your mind and body in tip-top shape, which makes it easier to maintain your independence as you age. But it’s not always easy to get the gym, so having workout equipment in your home is a great way to make sure you get moving on the regular.
FITNESS
EatThis

Exercise Tricks for Getting Rid of Belly Fat, Trainer Says

Ninety percent of the clients who hire me have a goal of losing fat, particularly belly fat. If you're looking to do the same, know that you have to focus on the basics: Eating a healthy diet while being at a calorie deficit, strength training regularly, and getting in regular aerobic activity.
WEIGHT LOSS
RunnersWorld

Muscular Endurance vs. Muscular Strength: How Runners Can Train Both

Strength and endurance often come up whenever you’re talking about fitness. But what do each of these terms actually mean? And how do they relate to one another? We spoke with expert trainers and run coaches to define muscular endurance versus strength, what goes into training for each, and why both types of training matter to runners. Here, the facts.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

2-In-1 Cable Machine Exercises For A Flatter Core And Toned Arms

Have you ever walked into a gym and felt intimidated by the variety of machines to choose from? Better yet, do you avoid the machines altogether and opt for doing your own workout with free weights in the corner? It may be intimidating, but free weights can host a number of benefits for not only experienced gym-goers, but beginners too. Cable machines are exercise machines that have adjustable cable pulleys, which allow you to do numerous exercises in a variety of directions and degrees of resistance. They can be very beneficial for toning your upper body when used properly.
WORKOUTS
SPY

Limited Time Offer: Get Bowflex’s SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell for Just $115

We’ve been hard at work these past few weeks bringing our readers the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of 2021. This year, one of the best deals of the entire shopping season came from Bowflex, which slashed prices on their popular SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells to just $299. We’ve tested these dumbbells, and they were easily our #1 pick when rating the best adjustable dumbbells. Thanks in part to our readers ordering hundreds of these products, they’re currently out of stock at Amazon, at least for the time being. Perhaps that’s why Amazon has dropped prices on another popular Bowflex...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy