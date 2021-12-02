Stand Up Straight and Stop Slouching With These Hacks to Improve Posture

Even in today’s more health-conscious society, many people remain unaware of the difference good posture can make to your day-to-day life. While it may feel like the correct way to stand and sit is just one of those things your parents never got bored of mentioning, there’s actually a lot more to it. Holding yourself up or sitting the right way is actually important for a number of reasons. However, the reality is that it’s only when someone starts experiencing problems do they start asking the question of how to improve their posture.

What is Posture?

At its most basic level, posture is the position in which a person holds their body when standing or sitting. What makes it a little bit complicated is that there is good posture and there is bad posture. Things like standing tall or slouching over fall into these categories.

On the positive side, correct postural alignment puts the least amount of strain on your body during rest and activity. It can also result in a number of health benefits. These include:

Decreased abnormal joint rubbing

Decreased chance of arthritis

Backache relief

Muscular pain relief

Prevention of unnecessary fatigue/increased energy

Fewer headaches

Improved circulation

And not only does good posture improve your health outlook, it is widely accepted that great posture also contributes to a more attractive physical appearance.

How Can Bad Posture Affect Day-to-Day Health?

As previously mentioned, it’s usually only after someone starts to experience the negative impacts of poor posture that they figure out how to fix it. Common negative impacts of poor posture include:

General or localized back pain

Spine curvature

Poor sleep

Loss of motivation

More frequent headaches

An unattractive appearance

Incontinence and constipation

How Can I Improve My Posture?

Improving your posture starts from the initial simple step of being aware that good posture exists and also knowing what it looks like. This means, even without adding any equipment or professional help into the equation, this first step lets you start working on correcting those bad habits (like right now!).

The next step can involve the introduction of posture-correction tools or professional help and advice from a physical therapist. The decision between the two will likely come down to whether you’re looking for prophylaxis or dealing with an issue already impacting your everyday life. For the former, achieving correct posture through correction braces, smartphone app tools and strengthening exercises are all feasible approaches.

Below you’ll find nine products that can help you on a course to improve your posture. We’ve included a range of options to ensure there’s one to fit in with your lifestyle, whether you’re sitting at a desk all day or having to move around. Read on to find some of the best answers to the question of how to improve your posture.

1. ComfyBrace Posture Corrector

BEST OVERALL

With over 17,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers and a price tag under $20, it’s easy to see why the ComfyBrace Posture Corrector takes the top spot. The brace was designed to help relieve chronic back pain as well as alleviate the discomfort of standing or sitting for long periods by taking unnecessary, poor-posture-induced pressure away. It’s made from neoprene which is soft to touch and breathable, maximizing comfort during periods of longer use. To begin with, wearers should aim for five to 10 minutes of use per day before building to longer one or two-hour-long sessions once it feels comfortable to do so. In addition, the corrector sports a unisex design that can fit chest sizes between 30 and 43 inches in size.



Buy: ComfyBrace Posture Corrector $17.97

2. Truweo Posture Corrector

BEST BUDGET

At under $12, the Truweo Posture Corrector is a budget-friendly and tried-and-tested answer to aiding posture improvement. While not ideal for every user, the majority find this upper back brace beneficial for providing support to the neck, back and shoulder area. You can use it when you’re standing, sitting or even lying down to train your brain and your muscles to always keep your back straight. The corrector is made from high-quality materials which are breathable and lightweight while still being strong enough to feel secure. Plus, the unisex design can accommodate any chest size between 30 to 43 inches.



Buy: Truweo Posture Corrector $11.41

3. DUXEC Posture Corrector

BEST REVIEWED

When it comes to choosing products to improve posture, people feel more confident if they are buying something which has been used and approved by others. In the case of this DUXEC Posture Corrector, it has received positive reviews from over 90% of Amazon users and currently holds a five-out-of-five-star rating. The corrector claims to be able to help improve your posture in as little as 14 days. It’s also suitable for men and women, being capable of accommodating chest sizes between 25 and 53 inches. For comfort and reliability, the corrector is made from a breathable, high-quality fabric and includes multiple straps and buckles to ensure a secure fit.



Buy: DUXEC Posture Corrector $15.99

4. Amazon Basics Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat

BEST FOR FLEXIBILITY

This Amazon Basics Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat isn’t going to fix anything by itself. But used in the right way, and by that we mean for practicing yoga on, you can improve your posture and overall health. The right yoga program is ideal for strengthening and improving flexibility in the important parts of your body which helps with maintaining correct posture. If you can find the time and the right workout, this could be one of the most effective ways to alleviate back pain or decrease your chances of ever experiencing any in the first place.



Buy: Amazon Basics Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat $18.62 (orig. $21.49) 13% OFF

5. VEICK Resistance Bands Set

BEST FOR WORKING OUT

If you’re already experiencing significant back pain and want a way to get rid of it, this might not be the best route. However, if you’re looking for an easy way to build the right muscles in your body without the need of heavy weights, this VEICK Resistance Bands Set could be the answer. Resistance bands are a versatile way to work out which never gives back more energy than you can put in. In addition, they’re highly portable, budget-friendly and come with over 8,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users.



Buy: VEICK Resistance Bands Set $23.97

6. BetterBack

AS SEEN ON TV

If you’re a regular viewer of TV’s SharkTank , there’s a good chance you’re already familiar with the BetterBack. This portable posture correction tool can provide support for your back no matter what kind of chair or space you choose to sit in. When sat down, this tech-free brace sits around your upper shins and gives support to your lower back, correcting your sitting position in a matter of seconds. The brace is also made from breathable materials to provide greater comfort during use and features adjustable straps to ensure it’s secure when on.



Buy: BetterBack $49.99

7. Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer

BEST SMART TRAINER

Working in as little as two weeks, the Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer is an app-led posture correction tool. Rather than correcting your posture through physical pressure, the subscription-free app provides training, tracking and reminders through your smartphone which is connected to the multi-sensor in the center of your back. This is a great alternative for people who are concerned about physically correcting how you stand or sit as it works through self-awareness and creating better habits.



Buy: Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer $79.99

8. SIDIZ T50 Home Office Desk Chair

BEST OFFICE CHAIR

If you’re currently working through your 9-to-5 office days in the cheapest office chair you could find and starting to feel that decision in your back, it might be time for a change. In addition to being a comfortable place to sit, this SIDIZ T50 Home Office Desk Chair offers users all the support they need to maintain a natural and healthy posture throughout the day. The design includes an adjustable headrest, three-way armrests, forward tilt adjustment and two-way lumbar support. In addition, the chair features five multidirectional wheels, a ventilated mesh back and comes in three different color options.



Buy: SIDIZ T50 Home Office Desk Chair $359.00

9. Varier Variable Balans Original Kneeling Chair

BEST KNEELING CHAIR

If you’re looking to revolutionize the way you sit in an attempt to improve your posture, this Varier Variable Balans Original Kneeling Chair could be the answer. Following the original kneeling chair design from 1979, this unique way to sit helps your body to maintain its natural curvature to ease any lower back discomfort. The chair itself is made from high-quality wood to deliver a secure and reliable feel. Plus, it’s available in eight different colors, ensuring there’s one to match with your existing workspace decor.



Buy: Varier Variable Balans Original Kneeling Chair $379.00

