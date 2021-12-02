Peloton as Pedagogy

In a complaint filed Monday in a California District Court, Lululemon accused Peloton of trade dress infringement, false designation of origin, and unfair competition.
According to the complaint, “Peloton imitated several of Lululemon’s innovative designs and sold knock-offs of Lululemon’s products, claiming them as its own.”
In 2016, Peloton and Lululemon launched a wholesale co-branding partnership wherein Lululemon supplied apparel to Peloton. The items were generally co-branded with both companies’ trademarks and re-sold via Peloton’s showrooms and website. This partnership ended in 2021, after which Peloton launched its own product line.
According to Lululemon, after this partnership ended, Peloton began selling copy-cat products...
