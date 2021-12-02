ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Peloton as Pedagogy

By John Warner
Inside Higher Ed
 5 days ago

OK, I’ll just admit it. I’ve become one of those Peloton people. I’m not even sure how it happened. I swear, getting the bike was my wife’s idea, a pandemic-induced purchase to provide a fitness option when we were largely confined to our home. I was a skeptic, remembering the treadmill...

www.insidehighered.com

CNN

Lululemon claims Peloton is a 'copycat'

Lululemon on Monday followed through on its threat to sue Peloton over the "copycat products" in the exercise bike company's new clothing line. The Canadian athletic apparel maker sued Peloton in Los Angeles federal court, seeking triple damages for its rival's alleged "willful" infringement of six design patents. Lululemon filed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGN TV

Little Tikes rolls out kids version of Peloton bike

Little Tikes has introduced the Pelican. It’s a stationary exercise bike for kids aged three to seven. It even has a screen attached for viewing videos. The company says the bikes are made for kids to be riding along with the adults at home. However, child development experts who spoke to CNN Business aren’t happy with this product. They say kids should be on real bikes, outside exploring their neighborhoods. Little Tikes responded and said this product isn’t meant to replace kids’ outdoor bikes, just an addition to have in the home. They sell for about $140-$150.
BICYCLES
bigrapidsnews.com

This Peloton alternative is under $400 for Black Friday

The Peloton fitness bike exploded in popularity during the pandemic while people weren't able (or willing) to attend their regular cycling classes. The thing is, not everybody can afford a $1,500 stationary bike. If you're one of those people, but want a reasonable facsimile of a Peloton, The Echelon Fitness...
SHOPPING
NBC San Diego

Zoom, Peloton Shares Rise on New Covid Variant Fears

Shares of Zoom and Peloton shares closed up more than 5% on Friday as the concern of a new Covid variant boosted some stay-at-home stocks. Shares of companies that have benefitted from the reopening were down among a broader market selloff. Zoom shares closed up 5.7% and Peloton stock closed...
STOCKS
psychologytoday.com

The Psychology of Peloton's Appeal: What Keeps Us Riding

COVID made hybrid experiences more acceptable and even desirable. Self-determination theory is a framework for evaluating technology experience, focusing on core needs: agency, competence, and social connection. When designed well, technology can contribute to the satisfaction of these needs and enhance wellbeing. Peloton creates a virtual experience that simultaneously empowers...
PSYCHOLOGY
The Atlantic

Peloton Is Stuck, Just Like the Rest of Us

It was the best of pelotimes, it was the worst of pelotimes. If the graph of Peloton’s stock-price fluctuations were the blueprint for a new roller coaster, it would be a terrifying ride for anyone brave enough to strap in. The line undulates with disasters: Since the fitness-tech company went public in late 2019, it has weathered a virally bad holiday ad campaign, pandemic delivery delays so extensive that it bought up tons of pricey cargo-plane space, and a recall of one of its treadmills following dozens of injuries and the death of a child.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

Peloton Stock Slimmed Down to Its Base Again

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) stock is not for the faint of heart investors. The company had the misfortune of coming to market just before the pandemic hit. The first few months of existence were going fairly well. PTON investors succeeded at building a base. There were sizable rallies and reasonable declines, but then we hit the reset button on the whole world.
STOCKS
newmilfordspectrum.com

Lululemon Hits Peloton With a Lawsuit for Its 'Knockoff' Designs

Last week, Peloton sued fellow athletic brand Lululemon after the latter threatened to take legal action if Peloton kept selling its new clothes. On Monday, Lululemon followed through on its ultimatum and filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court, seeking damages for its rival's “willful” infringement of six design patents.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inc.com

5 Things the Better.com CEO Did Wrong When He Fired 900 People--Over Zoom

Not every business is booming, so it's no shock that a company would have to lay off a significant portion of its workforce. Better.com CEO Vishal Garg recently announced a layoff of about 9 percent of his company's workforce, which amounted to around 900 people. Having not seen the company books, I can only assume that this is the right financial decision. But how he handled it is all wrong.
BUSINESS
dexerto.com

Amouranth stuns fans with insane $1M birthday gift to herself

Twitch streamer and internet famous content creator Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa shocked fans by revealing she bought herself a $1M birthday gift, just weeks after spending the same amount on a 7-Eleven location. Amouranth has been making some serious business moves as of late, frequently documenting them on Twitter and sharing...
TV & VIDEOS
cyclingweekly.com

Best Cyber Monday 2021 exercise bikes, smart bike and Peloton deals

There are plenty of great discounts on exercise bikes and smart bikes this Cyber Monday. Without all the admin that comes with getting out the door, we love the simplicity of just pulling on a pair of shorts, shoes and popping next door to get a decent ride under the belt. A great maintenance and faff-free way of getting the miles in without leaving your home, an exercise bike or smart bike can really revolutionise your training.
BICYCLES
InsideHook

How People Are Hacking Their Pelotons to Watch Netflix

The screens on connected fitness machines are pretty damn impressive. If you own one — Peloton, Mirror or one of the many others — you know it’s the monitors that always seem to fetch the most oohs and aahs whenever you show off your purchase to guests. Unlike exercise equipment of old, the screens on modern apparatuses are high-definition, touch-responsive and start at a size of 24 inches.
HEALTH
Reuters

Peloton sues Lululemon in dispute over new apparel line

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc, the exercise bike company, has sued Lululemon Athletica Inc after the athletic apparel maker threatened its own lawsuit over Peloton’s new apparel line. The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday night, 2-1/2 months after Peloton launched its apparel brand following...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Lululemon Fires Back at Peloton in Growing Feud Over Clothing Patents

Lululemon has filed a patent lawsuit against Peloton, in a growing feud over the designs of its sports bras and leggings. In a case filed Monday in the the Central District of California, Lululemon said it is seeking injunction against Peloton's infringement of its intellectual property rights. The suit comes...
APPAREL
Street.Com

Peloton's Bounce May Not Travel Very Far

Peloton Interactive (PTON) managed to close higher on Friday when the broad market averages sank hard. Let's check out the charts of this exercise equipment and media company as analysts and market forecasters are trying to figure out the impact of the new Omicron variant and what it means for individual stocks like Peloton.
MARKETS
NBC News

20+ best Cyber Monday fitness sales and deals: Peloton, Lululemon and more

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Cyber Monday sales are still here for a...
WORKOUTS
Footwear News

Lululemon Sues Peloton For Alleged Copy-Cat Products

In a complaint filed Monday in a California District Court, Lululemon accused Peloton of trade dress infringement, false designation of origin, and unfair competition. According to the complaint, “Peloton imitated several of Lululemon’s innovative designs and sold knock-offs of Lululemon’s products, claiming them as its own.” In 2016, Peloton and Lululemon launched a wholesale co-branding partnership wherein Lululemon supplied apparel to Peloton. The items were generally co-branded with both companies’ trademarks and re-sold via Peloton’s showrooms and website. This partnership ended in 2021, after which Peloton launched its own product line. According to Lululemon, after this partnership ended, Peloton began selling copy-cat products...
ECONOMY

