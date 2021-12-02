Search On For Shooter Who Killed Man In Lincoln Square Robbery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the suspect in the killing of a Temple University student. Samuel Sean Collington, 21, was shot twice in the chest following an attempted robbery near his off-campus apartment Sunday.
Police confirmed Wednesday the suspect is 17-year-old Latif Williams. He is said to be 5-foot-5, weighs 170 pounds, has a medium complexion brown eyes and brown hair.
Williams is wanted for murder.
Meanwhile, three sets of Philadelphia parents are now planning funerals for their children — all gunned down on city streets.
The youngest of Philadelphia’s homicide victims, as of late, are 14, 16 and 21.
At a photo...
