ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Search On For Shooter Who Killed Man In Lincoln Square Robbery

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice said they are asking for help identifying...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Gunmen Chase, Kill 14-Year-Old, Shooting Him 18 Times

A 14-year-old Philadelphia boy waiting for a bus was shot 18 times and killed Monday afternoon, police said. A Philadelphia police spokesperson said in an emailed incident report that Samir Jefferson was waiting at a bus stop shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Feltonville neighborhood when multiple unknown shooters fired at least 36 shots.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Man fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly threatened to kill him: witness

The first victim fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly threatened to kill him before the wannabe police officer gunned him down, a witness testified in court Thursday. Ryan Balch, who was at the chaotic protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with Rittenhouse last year, told prosecutors they had a dustup with Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, after spotting him allegedly trying to light a fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs 2
ABC10

1 man dead after double shooting in North Sacramento | Update

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 10:30 p.m. Sacramento Police Department confirmed Monday night that a double shooting turned deadly. Police responded to the shooting on the 700 block of Lampasas Avenue around 11:50 a.m. Arriving officers found a man and woman who both had at least one gunshot wound. The man...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Denver

3 Teens Now Charged As Adults After Shooting In Hinkley High School Parking Lot

(CBS4) – Three 16-year-old boys are now being charged as adults for their alleged roles in the shooting outside of William C. Hinkley High School in Aurora. The hearing for Diego Flores, Dalen Brewer and Larry Jefferson took place on Tuesday morning at the Arapahoe County Justice Center, and all three remain in jail. Larry Jefferson (credit: Arapahoe County) Dalen Brewer (credit: Arapahoe County) Three students were injured when shots rang out in the parking lot earlier this month. Flores, Brewer and Jefferson each face four counts of attempted murder, one count of first and second degree assault and having a weapon on school...
AURORA, CO
fox7austin.com

Search for suspects who killed man in Austin Walmart parking lot

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has released photos of the suspects they say shot and killed and a man at an Austin Walmart on November 24. The two men are wanted in connection to the shooting death of 28-year-old Jose Juan Vasquez. The first suspect is identified by...
AUSTIN, TX
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested Friday for attempted murder found dead in cell

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was arrested on Friday for attempted murder of a family member was found dead in his cell Wednesday morning, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 50-year-old Tong Yang of Linda was found hanging and unresponsive in his cell just before...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg man killed in attempted robbery

LAURINBURG — A 16-year-old is being sought for questioning after the murder of a Laurinburg man Saturday night. According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Ahlams Convenience Store on South Caledonia Road just before minight in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they...
LAURINBURG, NC
cbslocal.com

Man Dies In North Philadelphia After Ambush Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was ambushed while sitting in his car in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lambert Street. Authorities said the 36-year-old victim was in a parked car when someone fired into...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
beverlypress.com

Man killed after defending woman during robbery

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 23 during an attempted robbery that occurred in the 7100 block of Sunset Boulevard, police said. Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Drake Madison said the victim was seated in a parked vehicle and was talking with a female friend who was standing next to the car when a group of men walked up and attempted to rob the woman at gunpoint. The victim also had a gun and confronted the suspects, Madison said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily News

Man shot dead in Brooklyn home following attempted robbery of two duffel bags of marijuana: NYPD

Two men were shot, one fatally, during a massive marijuana robbery inside a Brooklyn home early Friday, police sources said. Three suspects who drove up in an Infiniti confronted the victims inside, shooting a 46-year-old man in the abdomen and a 30-year-old man in the right leg, police said. The suspects then ran off, leaving the car behind and two large duffle bags filled with reefer, police ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Straphangers Targeted In Series Of Knifepoint Robberies In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the men they say are behind a series of knifepoint robberies targeting straphangers in the Bronx. There have been four incidents throughout November. (credit: NYPD) The first one happened on Nov. 7th at 9:30 p.m. Police say a 24-year-old man was getting off a northbound 6 train at 149th Street/Southern Boulevard when he was approached by the suspects. They put him in a headlock, beat him, and stole his cell phone, headphones and $140 in cash. Police say there were two more robberies at the same station, which they think are part of the same...
BRONX, NY
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police ID 17-Year-Old Latif Williams As Suspect In Deadly Shooting Of Temple Student Samuel Collington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the suspect in the killing of a Temple University student. Samuel Sean Collington, 21, was shot twice in the chest following an attempted robbery near his off-campus apartment Sunday. Police confirmed Wednesday the suspect is 17-year-old Latif Williams. He is said to be 5-foot-5, weighs 170 pounds, has a medium complexion brown eyes and brown hair. Williams is wanted for murder. Meanwhile, three sets of Philadelphia parents are now planning funerals for their children — all gunned down on city streets. The youngest of Philadelphia’s homicide victims, as of late, are 14, 16 and 21. At a photo...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS DFW

Isaias Perez Arrested In Connection With Alleged Dallas Road Rage Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police arrested a man they say was involved in a road rage shooting that led to the death of a man in Dallas. Officials said 34-year-old Isaias Perez was arrested in connection with the crime that occurred on Thursday, December 2 at about 2.p.m. When first responders arrived they found a 37-year-old man lying on the road with a gunshot wound. The man died at the scene. Perez was interviewed by detectives with the Dallas Police Homicide Unit is expected to be charged with murder. Alleged Road Rage Murderer Isaias Perez Arrested In Connection With Dallas Shooting (Dallas County) Police said a magistrate will set his bond.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy