ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Family announces funeral arrangements for Otis Anderson Jr. in Jacksonville

By Joe Daraskevich
WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ilhff_0dCg0AkD00
Otis Anderson Jr. A former University of Central Florida football player died in a shooting in Jacksonville on Monday.

Jacksonville — Funeral arrangements are now public for former University Christian and UCF running back Otis Anderson Jr., who died in a shooting earlier this week in Jacksonville.

Sarah L. Carter’s Funeral Home on the Northside is handling the arrangements. A viewing will be held Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at University Christian Church at 5520 University Blvd. West. The next day there will be a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Southside Church of God in Christ at 2179 Emerson St.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
40K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy