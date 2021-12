A delegation led by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, attended the 24th session of the United Nation World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) General Assembly held from Tuesday, November 30, to December 3 in Madrid, Spain, for member states to discuss on the issues affecting the industry. Minister Radegonde was accompanied on this mission by the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis and the Senior Protocol Officer in the Foreign Affairs Department, Mr. Channel Quatre.

