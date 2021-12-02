ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Side Story Is a Triumph for Steven Spielberg’s First Musical (Review)

By John Nguyen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Side Story is a 1961 musical film that brought us iconic songs like “I Feel Pretty,” “America” and “Tonight.” It has been referenced in entertainment including Anger Management, The Simpsons, and more. 60 years later, Steven Spielberg is taking us back into the world of New York City where a...

IGN

West Side Story - Official Behind the Scenes With Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg tells us why West Side Story was the right musical for him to take on, and how it was a childhood dream for him to direct it. He also discusses the divisions between the Sharks and the Jets in the movie, and how the musical's themes are relevant to today's audience. West Side Story releases on December 10, 2021 in theaters only. This reimagining of the classic musical stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Rita Moreno, and more.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

‘West Side Story’ review: Steven Spielberg’s potent, first class adaptation features a vibrant, star-making performance from Rachel Zegler [Grade: B+]

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story begins, much like Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’, with a God’s eye view of New York City. You could be forgiven for thinking that the grayish island-esque shape jutting into frame is Manhattan itself, stretching into the Hudson, and that Spielberg was unable to resist the urge to open his film with a carbon copy of the 1961 film’s iconic opening aerial photography. But it’s quickly revealed to be a clever optical illusion; we aren’t above the city at all, but low to the ground, hovering over the demolition zone of the Upper West Side in the wake of the Lincoln Square Urban Renewal Project, the very project that was in process when Wise, Robbins, the Sharks, and the Jets took to the NYC streets more than 60 years ago.
MOVIES
The Independent

NBR Awards name 'Licorice Pizza' its best film of 2021

Paul Thomas Anderson s “Licorice Pizza” has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Anderson also won best director honors and the film's stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman were picked for their breakthrough performances in the coming-of-age comedy. The National Board of Review is an organization comprised of film enthusiasts, academics and film professionals that dates back to 1909. Both Will Smith (best actor) and Aunjanue Ellis (best supporting actress) won for their performances in the Richard Williams drama “King Richard.” The title of best actress went to newcomer Rachel Zegler...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Lost Daughter’ Composer on Scoring Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Directorial Debut at Abbey Road

For her directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal explained to composer Dickon Hinchliffe that she wanted a score that sounded like a vintage vinyl record from the ’50s or ’60s. It was a challenge he happily took on, crafting a textured composition with the help of some recording equipment used by The Beatles. The movie is based on Elena Ferrante’s 2006 novella of the same name. The story follows Leda, played onscreen by Olivia Coleman, a literature professor from the U.K. on a summer holiday who, after befriending a young mother (played by Dakota Johnson), grapples with her fraught memories...
MOVIES
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Ansel Elgort
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Steven Spielberg
Variety

‘Licorice Pizza’ and Paul Thomas Anderson Named Best Film and Director by National Board of Review

Big news for Paul Thomas Anderson’s awards campaign as his film “Licorice Pizza” was named the best picture of the year by the National Board of Review. The MGM and United Artists Releasing movie also picked up prizes for directing, and shared the breakthrough performance award for newcomers Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman. Another newcomer having a great day is Latina Rachel Zegler, who won best actress for her turn in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” She is just the second Latina to ever win the category since Fernanda Montenegro in “Central Station” (1998). Will Smith has kicked off his awards race...
MOVIES
Variety

Gotham Awards Give Boosts to ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘CODA’ – What Does It Mean for the Academy?

The Gotham Awards are usually the first stop on the awards season trail. This year, the Nov. 29 dinner was also the first in-person awards ceremony in New York City since the pandemic changed everything nearly two years ago. So what did we learn from the show? The two big winners of the night were streaming movies: “The Lost Daughter” from Netflix and “CODA” from Apple Original Films. For the first time in the show’s 31-year history, the two prominent acting awards were not separated by gender, which is better in theory than in practice. “The Lost Daughter,” a Netflix drama from...
MOVIES
Variety

Lin-Manuel Miranda on Creating Disney Magic With the Music of ‘Encanto’

Unlike a lot of kids, Lin-Manuel Miranda says he never dreamed of becoming president. “I was never that kid. I fell in love with musical storytelling because of ‘The Little Mermaid’” — he has the VHS on hand — “and wanted to know how those songs got written.” The “Hamilton” creator got his taste of Disney musical storytelling when he crafted songs for “Moana,” but with the Mouse House’s 60th animated feature, “Encanto,” he came into the process early in helping blend the story of the Madrigal family, magical realism and Colombian culture through the eight songs that he wrote for...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Nightmare Alley’ Review: Bradley Cooper Shines in Guillermo del Toro’s Glossy Carnival of Souls

The observation that men are the real monsters in Guillermo del Toro movies has become so vividly self-evident that it now offers all the same insight of noting that Quentin Tarantino loves feet, or that the old guy who popped up in the first two dozen MCU films had something to do with the comics that inspired them. “The Shape of Water” may have been a bold choice for Best Picture, but that Oscar-winning fable about a mute cleaning lady who falls in love with an imprisoned fishman stretched del Toro’s lifelong obsession with poignant genre stories to a fairy-tale ending....
MOVIES
Variety

‘Sparks Brothers’ Ron and Russell Mael on ‘Annette,’ Edgar Wright’s Doc and Their Delayed Hollywood Career

Ron and Russell Mael didn’t intend for 2021 to be the year they conquered Hollywood, but there’s serendipity in what wound up happening. The brothers, known for their longtime work in the band Sparks, found themselves overcoming decades of false starts in the movie business with not one but two highly acclaimed films. First up was Edgar Wright’s documentary “The Sparks Brothers,” detailing their rise from an obscure duo to influencing some of today’s most significant artists – all the while avoiding super stardom. (Their “underdog” reputation is part of the charm of the pair, although it might be hard to...
MOVIES
Variety

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ Lands Pandemic-Best Debut at Indie Box Office

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has secured the best pandemic-era debut at the independent box office. With speciality offerings like “Licorice Pizza,” the key metric is per-theater-average rather than overall box office tally since its playing in very few locations. From only four theaters in the country — two in New York and two in Los Angeles — “Licorice Pizza” brought in $335,000 in total and $83,852 per location, more than any other specialty film in nearly two years. In other words, PTA has landed the best PTA among arthouse titles since the onset of COVID-19. In its first three days of release,...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Ridley Scott Backed Out Of Directing ‘Dune’ In The ‘80s Because It Would Have Filmed In Mexico

Now that Denis Villeneuve has proven that “Dune” can be faithfully adapted from its classic source material, film fans are beginning to look back at the earlier attempts with new eyes. And the biggest attempt to get re-examined is David Lynch’s 1984 film version, which has been controversial since its release. But Lynch wasn’t the first director attached to “Dune” back in the ‘80s. Ridley Scott was ready to go on it but backed out after scouting locations where he’d have to shoot.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ Set For One-Day Screening Event At Imax Theaters Worldwide

Oscar winner Joel Coen’s latest film The Tragedy of Macbeth will screen at Imax theaters worldwide on December 5 as part of a special one-day event, ahead of its release in select theaters on December 25, and its global debut on Apple TV+ on January 14, Apple announced today. Screenings at select theaters in North America, as part of “Shakespeare At the Cinema An Imax Event,” will be followed by a live Q&A with the writer-director and actor-producer Frances McDormand, which will be livestreamed from AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. Coen’s take on William Shakespeare’s classic 17th century play, Macbeth, watches as Denzel Washington’s Scottish lord is convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, subsequently conspiring to seize power, with the help of his wife, Lady Macbeth (McDormand). Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram and Kathryn Hunter round out the cast of the black-and-white drama, from Apple Original Films and A24, which Coen and McDormand produced with Robert Graf. Information on theaters participating in the special Macbeth event, as well as showtimes, can be found here.
MOVIES
Variety

How ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ Condensed a Third Season Story Into a Two-Hour Movie

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,” streaming now on The Roku Channel. “Nash Bridges,” “Ray Donovan” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” are all fan-favorite television series that are continuing their stories with two-hour original TV movies, but only “Zoey’s” is set at the holidays and managed to turn its project around within six months of its series ending. The musical comedy centering on the titular young programmer (Jane Levy), who developed the ability to hear people’s emotions sung aloud to her, originally aired on NBC but was canceled in June of this year, after finishing its...
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield to Receive Palm Springs Film Festival Honor for ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Andrew Garfield will receive the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Desert Palm achievement award, actor for his performance in Netflix’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” from director Lin-Manuel Miranda. “From his numerous film roles and theatrical performances, Andrew Garfield is an outstanding actor, who puts his heart and soul into bringing the character he’s portraying to life,” says festival chairman Harold Matzner. “In the emotionally stirring and fascinating musical ‘Tick, Tick … Boom,’ Andrew gives a stunning and heartfelt performance as theater composer Jonathan Larson.” No stranger to the Palm Springs International Film Society, the Oscar-nominated actor of Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge” received...
MOVIES
Variety

National Board of Review and New York Film Critics Predictions: Netflix and ‘Licorice Pizza’ Could Dominate

No more pencils, no more books… it’s time for the critics’ awards’ dirty looks. The first of the two most vital precursors of the awards season will be handed out – National Board of Review on Thursday followed by New York Film Critics on Friday. After a pandemic year that brought unclear frontrunners and differing eligibility calendars, the two groups, in addition to Los Angeles Film Critics Association, which will announce on Dec. 12, all are coming off a year where their top film picks failed to garner nearly any Oscar love – “Da 5 Bloods” (NBR), “First Cow” (NYFCC) and “Small...
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

Amazon Studios Held Encounter LA Premiere Last Night

Amazon Studios has been embracing Riz Ahmed and his talents since Sound of Metal, which earned him his first Academy Awards nomination. Next up is Encounter, a film that follows a decorated Marine on a mission to save his two young sons from an unknown threat. Last night on December 2 was the Los Angeles premiere of the film, and Ahmed joined the festivities along with his fellow cast members.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Tommy Lane, Who Starred in ‘Live and Let Die’ and ‘Shaft,’ Dead at 83

Actor and stuntman Tommy Lane, known for his roles in Live and Let Die and Shaft, has died at a Florida hospital. He was 83 years old. The performer died after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Variety reports. Lane, who began life as Tommy Lee Jones in Miami, was a jazz musician as well as an actor and stuntman. After his acting roles in the 1970s, he played trumpet and flugelhorn at Blue Note in New York City during the 1980s.
CELEBRITIES

