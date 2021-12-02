ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Kraken’ lawyers get bill for baseless election lawsuit and are ordered to repay thousands to Michigan officials

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wj31M_0dCfxvnH00

Sidney Powell , Lin Wood and seven other lawyers who filed a frivolous lawsuit seeking to throw out Michigan’s election results will have to repay nearly $200,000 to the Michigan government officials who they had targeted with the meritless litigation.

In an order signed and released on Thursday, US District Judge Linda Parker ordered Ms Powell, Mr Wood, and attorneys Howard Kleinhendler, Gregory Rohl, Stefanie Junttila, Emily Newman, Julia Haller, Brandon Johnson, and Scott Hagerstrom to pay Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and secretary of state Jocelyn Benson $21,964.75 for the legal expenses they incurred defending themselves from the so-called “Kraken” lawsuit, and an additional $153,285 to reimburse Detroit, Michigan for its legal fees.

Judge Parker ordered the fees to be repaid by each of the attorneys “jointly and severally,” a legal term which means the nine sanctioned attorneys will pay an equal share of the cost, which would come to around $19,472 for each lawyer.

She also ordered that the case be closed, just over a year after Ms Powell and the others filed the rambling, 75-page complaint alleging “massive” election fraud that had been “rendered virtually invisible by computer software created and run by domestic and foreign actors,” including two voting machine manufacturers — Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic — that Ms Powell and her colleagues claimed were started by deceased Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez.

The case never went anywhere because Judge Parker denied the “Kraken” lawyers’ motion for emergency orders directing Ms Whitmer and Ms Benson to decertify the election results shortly after it was first filed.

But shortly after that, Ms Whitmer, Ms Benson, and other defendants in the case asked the judge to impose sanctions on the lawyers who’d filed the case under a little-used provision in the federal rules of civil procedure meant to deter egregious conduct by attorneys.

Judge Parker heard arguments as to whether she should impose the sanctions — which can range from financial penalties to recommendations for disbarment — in a 12 July virtual hearing, during which one of the pro-Trump lawyers, former Department of Housing and Urban Development adviser Julia Haller, was reduced to tears at one point as the judge questioned her and her colleagues’ conduct.

On 25 August, Judge Parker granted the motion for sanctions, calling the “Kraken” lawsuit filed by Ms Powell and her colleagues “a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process”. She ordered them to pay the Michigan officials’ legal fees and ordered each of the sanctioned attorneys to be referred to their respective state bar associations for possible suspension or disbarment.

“This case was never about fraud — it was about undermining the People’s faith in our democracy and debasing the judicial process to do so,” she wrote.

The Independent

Michigan election official who refused to certify result for Biden dies of Covid

A local elected official in Michigan who refused to certify the 2020 election result and President Joe Biden’s victory has died of Covid-19. William Hartmann sat on the board of canvassers for Wayne County, which includes heavily Democratic Detroit. Last year, he and fellow Republican member Monica Palmer initially voted against certifying the election results, creating a tie on the board. They later reversed course and certified the election results and Mr Hartmann said he did so after assurances there would be a post-election audit. This came despite the fact that Mr Biden beat former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

Trump-Aligned Lawyers’ Election Lawsuit Was So Ridiculous a Judge Is Making Them Pay For It

A federal judge on Thursday ordered a group of nine attorneys to pay about $175,000 in legal fees for starting a lawsuit to try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Michigan. Sidney Powell, who was part of Trump’s “elite strike force” of election lawyers, and Lin Wood, the conspiracy theorist and former Trump attorney currently in the midst of a very public bridge-burning meltdown, are among them.
U.S. POLITICS
WLNS

AG Nessel, SOS Benson react to fees paid in failed “Kraken” election lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released statements on Thursday in response to the State of Michigan being awarded around $22,000 by the U.S. District Court after a failed election lawsuit known as the “Kraken” by election fraud conspiracy theorists. “The awarding of fees further holds accountable […]
MICHIGAN STATE
hillcountrynews

Attorney Sidney Powell and her team ordered to pay $175,250 in fees for Michigan election case

Attorney Sidney Powell and other lawyers who unsuccessfully sought to overturn Michigan's 2020 election will have to pay $175,250 in legal fees under a court order issued …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Chicago

Federal Judge Tells Lawyers to Pay in US Election Fraud Case

A federal judge has ordered two lawyers who filed a class action lawsuit alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump to pay more than $180,000 in attorney’s fees for defendants Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook and others, saying the lawsuit was intended to manipulate “gullible members of the public” and helped spur the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Judge orders lawyers to pay $187,000 in legal fees over ‘frivolous’ 2020 election lawsuit

A federal judge has ordered two lawyers to pay almost $187,000 in legal fees over what he called their “frivolous” lawsuit challenging the 2020 election.“They are experienced lawyers who should have known better,” Magistrate Judge N Reid Neureiter wrote in a facebook-others/abcbfd25-4a22-43da-8837-c17bc83b8b72/?itid=lk_interstitial_manual_5">scathing order. “They need to take responsibility for their misconduct.”The two Colorado attorneys, Gary Fielder and Ernest John Walker, filed a class-action lawsuit last December charging that Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook, and various public officials had conspired to steal the election from former president Donald Trump.Judge Neureiter called the case so “unverified” that it should never have been...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

