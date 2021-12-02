ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

Comal ISD begins work on approved 2021 bond projects

By Lauren Canterberry
The Comal ISD board of trustees in a Nov. 18 board meeting took steps to begin work on bond projects approved by voters during the Nov. 2 election. Bus and land purchases, the construction of four new campuses, technology upgrades and infrastructure projects were among the items approved by...

