These 6 Fayette Street businesses got together and decided to create a raffle for everyone who visits all 6 stores this Saturday, Small Business Saturday. Fayette Street will have a FREE Hot Chocolate station at Brunch for shoppers and those just strolling around our great borough. Brunch will also have a gift table with locally made items. No purchase is necessary at any of the locations, but of course you’d be making the small shops in our community happy if you did make a purchase. In many cases, you are also supporting a local artist when you shop at one off these stores. So it’s a win – win and when you give the gift, or maybe buy something for yourself, it’s a win – win – win.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO