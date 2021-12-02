YMCA task force releases findings on urban offerings in Rochester area

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — The YMCA created a task force six-months ago to evaluate their urban offerings.

The task-force was created after closing the Carlson MetroCenter in March of this year .

They say the taskforce is meant to assess how the organization can better serve those in the city of Rochester.

On Thursday they shared their seven recommendations for moving forward:

1. Unified Urban services

2. Partnerships in health and wellbeing

3. Financial Stability for families

4. Enhancing inclusive programming in existing Locations

5. Creating a modified Center City Wellness Center

6. Finding a partner to share the Carlson MetroCenter

7. A new Full-service Facility within city limits

“The Y has a whole piece of it that’s about the social fabric. If you go to our southwest branch on Thurston road, you’ll see a fabric there. You’ll see it at Lewis Street. You’ll see it in other places, where its what we call the third place. The Y is the place where everybody gathers. Doesn’t matter what race. Doesn’t matter what income level. And it feels like home. And that’s what we have to create,” CEO George Romell said.

Each of these initiatives have varying timelines ranging from six months to six years.

