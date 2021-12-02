ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints' Adam Prentice: Signed to active roster

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Prentice was signed to the Saints' active roster ahead of their Thursday night...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Saints Make Six Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints made several roster moves on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson. Saints placed TE Adam Trautman and OT Landon Young on injured reserve. Saints signed WR Kevin White and CB Ken Crawley to their active roster. Saints waived DB KeiVarae Russell. Saints signed WR Malcolm Perry to...
NFL
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers sign defensive lineman to active roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers just added some depth to the defensive line. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers have signed defensive lineman Montravius Adams from the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. Adams, a former third round pick by the Green Bay Packers out of Auburn, has been in the NFL...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Bills#Cowboys#American Football#Espn
CBS Sports

Saints' Mark Ingram: Logs no practice activity again

Ingram (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report. After being limited on Monday's practice estimate, Ingram joined top back Alvin Kamara (knee) as a non-participant Tuesday, leaving the statuses of both players in question as Thursday's game against the Bills approaches. Considering Kamara has missed two straight games and hasn't practiced in any fashion since Nov. 17 due to an MCL sprain, he's the less likely of the two backs to suit up Thanksgiving Day, while Ingram's status is murkier. While replacing Kamara as the Saints' lead back for the second game in a row in the team's Week 11 loss to the Eagles, Ingram took 22 touches for 113 yards and played 73 percent of the offensive snaps, but he may have gotten banged up at some point along the way. If both Ingram and Kamara are sidelined Week 12, Tony Jones -- who was reinstated from injured reserve just three days ago -- could be pressed into a high-volume role out of the backfield Thursday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints' Adam Trautman: Finds end zone in loss

Trautman brought in five of eight targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 40-29 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. The second-year pro now has drawn 27 targets over the last four games, with Trevor Siemian clearly prioritizing him when dropping back. Trautman's 18-yard scoring grab early in the second quarter also was the second of his career, with the first having come way back in Week 9 against the Buccaneers last season. Trautman's next opportunity to build on his recent momentum comes quickly, as the Saints host the Bills for an interconference showdown on Thanksgiving night in Week 12.
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints' Josiah Bronson: Rejoins roster

Bronson was signed to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game with the Eagles, Amie Just of NOLA.com reports. Bronson has been on and off the Saints' roster over their last several games and gets another chance in Week 11. He'll once again add depth on the defensive line.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Adam Trautman finally showed glimpses of potential for Saints

After a very bad start to his NFL career, New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman finally had the kind of game that fans were waiting for. It was a glorious sight for fans, who were waiting to see the former third-round pick show what made him a Day 2 selection just a year ago.
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints' Adam Trautman: Expected to miss time

Trautman (knee) was diagnosed Tuesday with a sprained MCL and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Saints haven't provided confirmation of Trautman's injury, but the tight end is now set to miss time beginning with Thursday's game against the Bills, Nick Vannett, Garrett Griffin and Juwan Johnson are slated to handle the team's tight end duties in the coming weeks.
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints' Adam Trautman: Bothered by knee injury

The Saints listed Trautman as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report due to a knee issue. Trautman wasn't known to have been dealing with an injury during Sunday's 40-29 loss to the Eagles, and it wasn't evident in his production either, as he turned in a 5-58-1 receiving line on eight targets. The tight end has taken on a heightened role in the passing game since Trevor Siemian came on in relief of injured starting quarterback Jameis Winston (knee) in Week 8, drawing no fewer than six targets in any of the Saints' last four games. Because New Orleans is facing a quick turnaround for Week 12 with a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Bills, Trautman's listing on the injury report may just be an indication that the Saints plan to give him some extra maintenance. The Saints' Tuesday and Wednesday injury reports will provide a better idea whether or not Trautman is trending toward playing Thursday.
NFL
wxxv25.com

Saints Report: Bills feast on depleted New Orleans roster on Thanksgiving

In what was the first of two consecutive Thursday Night Football games for the New Orleans Saints, they were missing almost 10 starters on both sides of the ball. The Buffalo Bills had their way with that depleted Saints roster, holding New Orleans to just 64 yards of total offense in the first half – the team’s lowest output since 1998.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Report: Steelers Are Signing DT Montravius Adams Off Saints Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are brining in a new defensive lineman this week, and hopefully one that will help fix the team’s run defense. According to Adam Schefter on Monday, the Steelers are signing defensive tackle Montravius Adams off of the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. Adams, who played his college...
NFL
FanSided

Saints Roster: 6 injured players who could make an impact in 2022

The New Orleans Saints have dealt with their fair share of injuries this year. Perhaps if these players had been able to stay healthy, the season would have gone differently for the black and gold. For now, though, we can look at the injured players on the Saints roster and look forward to what they can bring to the table in 2022.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy