Saints' Adam Prentice: Signed to active roster

Ingram (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report. After being limited on Monday's practice estimate, Ingram joined top back Alvin Kamara (knee) as a non-participant Tuesday, leaving the statuses of both players in question as Thursday's game against the Bills approaches. Considering Kamara has missed two straight games and hasn't practiced in any fashion since Nov. 17 due to an MCL sprain, he's the less likely of the two backs to suit up Thanksgiving Day, while Ingram's status is murkier. While replacing Kamara as the Saints' lead back for the second game in a row in the team's Week 11 loss to the Eagles, Ingram took 22 touches for 113 yards and played 73 percent of the offensive snaps, but he may have gotten banged up at some point along the way. If both Ingram and Kamara are sidelined Week 12, Tony Jones -- who was reinstated from injured reserve just three days ago -- could be pressed into a high-volume role out of the backfield Thursday.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO