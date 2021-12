Russia’s recent anti-satellite test has made the already major problem of debris in low-earth orbit markedly worse. NASA has put on hold a spacewalk from the International Space Station that was planned for today, citing a “debris notification” that could put crew members at risk. While the specific source of this potential hazard has not been disclosed, the decision comes within weeks of a Russian anti-satellite weapon test that created a cloud of shrapnel in low-Earth orbit. NASA officials have previously been extremely critical of the test, including pointing out the particular dangers these fragments could pose to the International Space Station, or ISS, the crew of which has recently been forced to take action to mitigate the threat.

