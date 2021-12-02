ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Riley Fowler named Cazenovia Lions Club Student of the Month for October

By Eagle Newsroom
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZJ2p_0dCfvlr900
Submitted

CAZENOVIA — Riley Fowler is an 8th grader at Cazenovia High School. He has been selected as the Cazenovia Lions Club Student of the Month for October 2021. Riley is the son of Jim and Stacy Fowler of Canastota, NY.

Riley’s nomination, by Faculty Member Claudia Johnson reads as follows:

“Riley is an 8th grader who has a very positive influence on other students. He has encouraged others to come in for extra science help and helps them with their work. He has worked as a study partner with others who need help. He is involved in sports, and he is a great representative of Cazenovia High School. I think he deserves to be recognized for all his positive actions so far this year.”

The Cazenovia Lions Club is proud to give the October Student of the Month award to Riley for self-initiative to help other students and his exemplary representation of the Cazenovia High School.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Eighteen West Genny students inducted into the National Honor Society

On Nov. 8, 18 students were inducted into the West Genesee Nacientia Chapter of the National Honor Society. They are true role models of scholarship, service, character, and leadership. Inductees are: Aidan Braun, Kendyll Brown, Spencer Gosson, Natalie Keiling, Jack Kilroy, Julia Klaczko, Ryan Klementowski, Ryan Korzeniewski, Hannah Littles, Mackenzie...
EDUCATION
Eagle Newspapers

JE students celebrate a successful donation drive

The Year II students at JEMS recently sponsored a successful Personal Care Holiday Drive to support local refugee families in Syracuse. The students started the drive after reading the novel “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park. JEMS partnered with Syracuse Refugee & Immigrant Self-Empowerment (RISE) to collect...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus student-athletes sign commitment letters

Six student-athletes in the Marcellus Central School District recently signed commitment letters to play sports at the collegiate level. Four signed National Letters of Intent. Adam Sullivan committed to Le Moyne baseball, Quinn Burnett signed with Le Moyne women’s lacrosse, Kadie Tierney will continue her lacrosse career at Roberts Wesleyan, and Brielle McShane committed to participate in track and field at St. Bonaventure University.
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles Rotarians work for those in need

SKANEATELES — There is a silver lining in the news that the Skaneateles Rotary Club has canceled its festive annual holiday fundraiser out of caution for the second year in a row. The silver lining is that a virtual fundraiser seems to allow more participation when it comes to helping...
SKANEATELES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cazenovia, NY
Sports
City
Cazenovia, NY
City
Canastota, NY
Cazenovia, NY
Education
Eagle Newspapers

New book explores untold history of Cazenovia

CAZENOVIA — On Saturday, Dec. 11, Cazenovia Heritage and the Cazenovia Public Library will host a talk by Erica Barnes and Jason Emerson on their recently published book, “The Bear Tree and Other Stories from Cazenovia’s History.”. The presentation will be held at the First Presbyterian Church Meeting House at...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fairmount library announces December programs

The Fairmount Community Library, located at 406 Chapel Drive in Syracuse is getting ready for the holiday season! During the month of December we are offering innovative, educational programs and special holiday programming for patrons of all ages. To register for library programs, please visit the library website at www.fairmountlibrary.org. Please note, because of the COVID virus all programs require registration and space is limited.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville Travelers’ Club seeks new members

BALDWINSVILLE — In 1896, a group of women gathered together in Baldwinsville not just to socialize but to discuss their need for intellectual stimulation. After some deliberation, the group decided to spend some time studying two Shakespearean plays. They pooled their resources and hired a female professor from Syracuse for $3 to speak to the group and called themselves the “University Extension Center of Baldwinsville.” The name was soon changed to the “Shakespeare Group,” and the women were so excited to have such a fun intellectual challenge that the membership within a month was 55.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fairmount library welcomes local author

The Fairmount Community Library located at 406 Chapel Drive will welcome local children’s author, Irene Ricciardello on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. Ricciardello will read from her children’s book, “Pia the Pine Tree,” a special holiday story about family and inclusion. “Pia the Pine Tree” is finally big enough...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cazenovia High School#Faculty#The Cazenovia Lions Club
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville Free Library December programs

Support local authors this holiday season! Meet local authors and purchase signed copies of their books – perfect to use as holiday presents!. Join us in welcoming A Harmony of Harps for an afternoon performance in our Emma Beard Reading Room. This local harp ensemble will perform holiday classics in a 45 minute program.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Eagle Newspapers

The Season of Advent: Anticipation and Hope

CAZENOVIA — The First Presbyterian Church in Cazenovia will celebrate the third Sunday of the Advent. Season on Dec. 12 at its morning worship service at 10 a.m. The Candles representing. the Wonder of the Season, the Wonder of the Promise, and the Wonder of the Message will be lit...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia Welcomes Refugees updates the community

CAZENOVIA — This fall, Cazenovia Welcomes Refugees (CWR) has been seeking community support for two major initiatives. On Nov. 22, CWR Steering Committee members Kathy Bice and Carolyn Holmes provided updates of the status of both the “43 Lincklaen” project and the organization’s “Welcome Kit” drive. The ongoing “43 Lincklaen”...
CAZENOVIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

Salina Library hosts Suzanne Masters art exhibit

SALINA — In December, Salina Library will host an exhibit by textile artist Suzanne Masters. Masters attended Syracuse University, where she studied surface pattern and design, immersed in the detail. But her real love came from cultural art — henna artist and weaving — and integrating with gifts from nature (leaves, sticks, seeds and feathers, often).
SALINA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Child care support group introduced at Manlius YMCA

MANLIUS – A local speech-language pathologist has been partnering with the Manlius YMCA for a series of support group sessions tailored to caregivers of young children. The six-week program started by Lauren Ruffrage takes place over hour-and-a-half installments in the fully reserved Prime Time Child Watch room of the fitness center at 140 W. Seneca Street.
MANLIUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Random Thoughts: Ready to start over again

As I write these words, the first real snow accumulation sits quietly on the ground, nature reminding us that there are seasons and, well, ours change regardless of what the calendar might tell us. Yet it’s also a portent to seeing most high school sports move indoors for the winter....
SPORTS
Eagle Newspapers

Manlius police partner with Tops to deliver meals

VILLAGE OF MANLIUS – Showing that a charitable gesture on the local level can go a long way, members of the Manlius Police Department and their families continued a long-held tradition last week by delivering Thanksgiving dinners to area food banks. Overall 130 meals were purchased by the department’s Police...
MANLIUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Feel-good fun in store at Liverpool Public Library

LIVERPOOL — We know folks in the Liverpool community have a special place in their heart for the annual Mitten Tree. The giving event runs in the main room of the Liverpool Public Library now through Saturday, Dec. 18. You’ll find room under the tree to place new or handmade mittens, gloves, hats and scarves. At the end of the Mitten Tree drive, we’ll bring the items to a local charity for distribution to those in need. In past years, the donations have been in the hundreds. We’re hoping to continue that success into this year.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

OCC announces new spring 2022 programs

Students attending Onondaga Community College in the spring 2022 semester will have two new programs to choose from. The New York State Education department just approved the Laboratory Science A.S. degree and the Automotive Technology certificate courses of study. The Laboratory Science degree will give students the opportunity to be...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
948
Followers
1K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy