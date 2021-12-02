Riley Fowler named Cazenovia Lions Club Student of the Month for October

Submitted

CAZENOVIA — Riley Fowler is an 8th grader at Cazenovia High School. He has been selected as the Cazenovia Lions Club Student of the Month for October 2021. Riley is the son of Jim and Stacy Fowler of Canastota, NY.

Riley’s nomination, by Faculty Member Claudia Johnson reads as follows:

“Riley is an 8th grader who has a very positive influence on other students. He has encouraged others to come in for extra science help and helps them with their work. He has worked as a study partner with others who need help. He is involved in sports, and he is a great representative of Cazenovia High School. I think he deserves to be recognized for all his positive actions so far this year.”

The Cazenovia Lions Club is proud to give the October Student of the Month award to Riley for self-initiative to help other students and his exemplary representation of the Cazenovia High School.