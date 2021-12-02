Salvation Army - Bell Ringing Battle

The Washington County Unit of The Salvation Army kicked off its Bell Ringing Campaign with a photo on Friday, November 19th at Potosi Walmart. This campaign will raise money for families in Washington County to be used through the coming year for medicines, deposits, medical transportation, rent, burn outs and other emergencies, when funding is available. The Salvation Army is well-known for its red kettles and friendly Bell Ringers found during the holiday season each year. Bell Ringers will be at Potosi Walmart at various times everyday but Sunday beginning Friday, November 26th (day after Thanksgiving) thru Noon Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24th. Taking part in the kick-off were, from left, standing Walmart Associates Coty Allen, Amanda Vick, Wayne Walls, Lora Dinger, Lisa Miller of the Health Department; Pastor Connie Carrigan, Eddie Strauser, Bell Ringing Coordinator; Mayor Joe Blount, Walmart Asst. Manager Craig Somerville, Jula Bayless, Director of the Chamber of Commerce and kneeling Walmart Manager Ashley Axtetter and Walmart Associate Cierra Gibson. Bell ringers are needed for the local Salvation Army bell ringing campaign, call 573-210-2890.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO