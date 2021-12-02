ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army - Bell Ringing Battle

thelandonline.com

Salvation Army kicks off red kettle, bell ringing campaign

With a band on hand to mark the occasion, the Salvation Army kicked off its annual red kettle campaign Monday. The nonprofit aims to raise $525,000 by Christmas. Red kettles and bell ringers arrived at area stores Monday morning ahead of the kickoff outside Salvation Army headquarters, where the Maverick Machine performed before opening remarks.
theijnews.com

Salvation Army Bell Ringing Campaign Starts Friday, NoVember 26th

The Washington County Unit of The Salvation Army kicked off its Bell Ringing Campaign with a photo on Friday, November 19th at Potosi Walmart. This campaign will raise money for families in Washington County to be used through the coming year for medicines, deposits, medical transportation, rent, burn outs and other emergencies, when funding is available. The Salvation Army is well-known for its red kettles and friendly Bell Ringers found during the holiday season each year. Bell Ringers will be at Potosi Walmart at various times everyday but Sunday beginning Friday, November 26th (day after Thanksgiving) thru Noon Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24th. Taking part in the kick-off were, from left, standing Walmart Associates Coty Allen, Amanda Vick, Wayne Walls, Lora Dinger, Lisa Miller of the Health Department; Pastor Connie Carrigan, Eddie Strauser, Bell Ringing Coordinator; Mayor Joe Blount, Walmart Asst. Manager Craig Somerville, Jula Bayless, Director of the Chamber of Commerce and kneeling Walmart Manager Ashley Axtetter and Walmart Associate Cierra Gibson. Bell ringers are needed for the local Salvation Army bell ringing campaign, call 573-210-2890.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
Athens Daily Review

Register to ring! The Salvation Army seeks holiday volunteers

The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays Nov. 26 to Dec. 24. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of the Army’s primary fundraising efforts of the year. Every dollar collected in the red kettles support the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year right here in Henderson County, including feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, offering emergency financial assistance, providing toys to children, and hosting after-school programs.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
cheneyfreepress.com

Eastern student-athletes ring Salvation Army bells

CHENEY - It’s the season of giving and last week Eastern Washington University student-athletes partnered with the Salvation Army to try and raise some money for indigent families before Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Salvation Army’s red buckets and bells are usually associated with Christmas. But this year marks their fourth...
SPOKANE, WA
wearegreenbay.com

Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay looking for bell ringers

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) — After some of the biggest shopping days of the year: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday, a day where consumers are encouraged to give back. Nicole Hanley, Marketing Coordinator for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, says she’s hoping that...
GREEN BAY, WI
inkfreenews.com

Salvation Army Bell Ringers Exceed $2,500 Challenge Grant

WARSAW — The Salvation Army bell ringers collected $3,084.89 on Saturday, Nov. 27, to match and exceed the $2,500 challenge grant given by New Life Christian Church and World Outreach. “We appreciate the support of New Life over the years, especially for this grant. Our thanks to everyone who rang...
WARSAW, IN

