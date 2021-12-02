ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm start to December means more time to enjoy outdoor activities

 1 day ago

The first few days of meteorological winter have felt...

cbs3duluth.com

Winters Storm Watch in place as we head towards Sunday snow chance

Friday night should become clear to partly cloudy for a while as we enter a period that’s between low pressure systems. As early as Saturday morning, the next low coming our way from Wyoming will make the day mostly cloudy. That low has triggered a WINTER STORM WATCH for Minnesota and Wisconsin for Sunday. The chance for snow will be 90% that day. Totals for most towns could go 4-8″. The North Shore and South Shore both could run 6-10″. Right now, there is no watch for the U.P. but folks there can expect some heavy, wet snow, too. By Monday, it should clear up and cool down. An arctic outbreak on the heels of the low could bring our first bout of below zero next week.
DULUTH, MN
Bay News 9

Weather Explained: The source of cold air outbreaks

It's that time of year that cold blasts become the norm for many of us. The temperature difference between the equator and the North Pole is greatest during the winter months. This is because the North Pole sits in complete darkness, allowing cold air to become dense, whereas the equator maintains a constant temperature year-round.
ENVIRONMENT
NebraskaTV

America's Weather Now: December 4 & 5, 2021

WASHINGTON (TND) — Weather now, where you live. Here are today's weather headlines from coast to coast. Northeast: Plenty of sunshine this Saturday, but it will be chilly! Some light snow showers first taking hold in New York and Vermont, then working into parts of New England up to northern Maine. Accumulation is only expected in the higher elevations. Sunday looks nice with partly sunny skies. The next system is moving in with rain and snow for Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
Dallas News

Warm pattern for December continues

This unseasonably mild pattern is holding strong across North Texas. High temperatures will once again soar into the upper 70s and 80s later today. The day is beginning, however, with the possibility of fog thanks to high humidity. Partly sunny skies can be expected later today. The weekend will continue...
ENVIRONMENT
wgno.com

Warm forecast for December!

Happy Friday! This week, we have experienced minimal rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts before the pattern changes ealy next week!. Dry conditions and sunshine with clouds will be the themes all weekend as conditions warm up considerably. Highs in the 70s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kicdam.com

Warm and Dry November Gives Way to Similar Start to December

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The month of November end up warm and dry when compared to average and those conditions appear to be carrying into the first several days of December. State Climatologist Justin Glisan tells us there is an increased chance that warmer conditions seen last month with an average temperature locally almost three degrees above normal could carry through much of the final stretch of 2021.
SPENCER, IA
krcgtv.com

Pickleball players enjoy December weather!

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo — For a good portion of this week, it sure didn't feel like it usually does in early December. On Friday, there were sunny skies and temperatures in the 70's. That brought out some pickleball players in Jefferson City on the courts near Lincoln University. The Jefferson...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KTVZ

Warm to start the weekend

Our skies will become partly cloudy Friday night, but there is no threat of any showers yet. Breezes will remain light and generally out of the south. The weekend will remain pretty nice, but we will see a significant difference in temperature between Saturday and Sunday. Skies will stay partly cloudy all weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s, with a slight chance of showers on the east slopes st start the day. Then we clear up a bit and dip to the mid-40s Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
discoverestevan.com

Weekend Snow Should Bring Cover For Winter Crops

While snow and winter aren't usually the best growing conditions for crops, they can still be a big help with certain varieties. With snowfall expected to hit this weekend, that should provide cover for winter wheat, which is well-timed considering the dip in temperatures forecasted for next week. Edgar Hammermeister,...
AGRICULTURE
