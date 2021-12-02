Coyotes Say Rumor of Team Being Sold, Moving to Houston Is 'Totally False'

Forbes Sports Money claims the team is up for sale and could wind up in Houston. Forbes Sports Money had an unusual story. The National Hockey League’s Arizona franchise is up for sale and the business could be bought by someone in Houston and moved there. It was a poorly written story which seemed more like gossip or a rumor. Arizona’s ownership won the right to possibly develop land in Tempe, Arizona after that city put out a Request for Proposal. Tempe wanted a stadium or an arena on the land. The city of Tempe has not rejected the plan publicly although Tempe has not approved the plan either. Sky Harbor Airport officials want to know more about the arena-village plan as the plot of land is close to the airport. Arizona ownership has not shared many details about the arena-village plan with airport officials. The hockey team’s ownership put out a statement contradicting the Forbes Sports Money story, “This is false. Totally false. We’re not selling. We’re not moving.” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also knocked down the Forbes Sports Money story as “completely false.” The team needs a home in 2022-23 as it is not returning to Glendale.

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO