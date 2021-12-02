ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyotes Say Rumor of Team Being Sold, Moving to Houston Is 'Totally False'

By Bleacher Report
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Coyotes denied a Forbes report that suggested the NHL franchise is for sale and drawing interest from a...

www.chatsports.com

GATOR 99.5

The USFL Is Back: New Orleans And Houston Have Teams

It was announced today that the United States Football League will be returning to action and that New Orleans and Houston will have a team. The New Orleans Breakers will be returning to action after a near four decade hiatus. The Breakers were founded in 1982. The team began as the Boston Breakers and played their first season in the USFL in 1983. The team couldn't nail down a deal for a stadium so they moved the franchise down to New Orleans to play the 1984 season in the Super Dome.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Coyotes Corner: Team Struggles to Keep Up Recent Hot Play

The most pleasant surprises for the team this past week have been goaltender forward Clayton Keller, who’s registered seven points in the teams last five games, forward Travis Boyd, who’s recorded five points in his last five games, and goalie Scott Wedgewood. Central Division Standings (As of 11/29/2021) Team Record...
HOCKEY
Yardbarker

Coyotes Relocation Rumors Swirl Yet Again; Team Denies Report

No NHL season would be complete without rumors over the Arizona Coyotes‘ imminent departure from The Valley, and fans waking up Thursday morning were greeted with a report from TSN/Forbes Legal Analyst Eric Macramalla indicating the team’s ownership was looking to sell the team, “with the idea of buyer eventually moving team to a new arena in Houston.”
NHL
markerzone.com

COYOTES REFUTE REPORT THAT THE TEAM IS FOR SALE AND COULD RELOCATE

A report from Forbes had surfaced early Thursday that had suggested that the Arizona Coyotes were once again for sale and that the intention was to have the team relocate to a brand new arena in Houston Texas. Since that time, The Athletic's Craig Morgan has stated that, per multiple...
NHL
12news.com

No, the Arizona Coyotes are not moving away from Arizona despite a recent Forbes report

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. A recent tweet made by a Forbes Legal Analyst has made some Arizona Coyotes fans weary of the team possibly being bought and relocated. The analyst, Eric Macramalla, tweeted early Thursday morning that the Arizona-based professional hockey...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Coyotes deny report that team is for sale, emphasize commitment to Arizona

The Arizona Coyotes issued a statement Thursday denying a report which said the team was up for sale and could be relocated to Houston. “This is false," the statement reads. "Totally false. We’re not selling. We’re not moving. The Coyotes are 100 per cent committed to playing in Arizona.”. A...
NHL
newstalkflorida.com

The Very Strange And Poorly Sourced Coyotes To Houston Story

Forbes Sports Money claims the team is up for sale and could wind up in Houston. Forbes Sports Money had an unusual story. The National Hockey League’s Arizona franchise is up for sale and the business could be bought by someone in Houston and moved there. It was a poorly written story which seemed more like gossip or a rumor. Arizona’s ownership won the right to possibly develop land in Tempe, Arizona after that city put out a Request for Proposal. Tempe wanted a stadium or an arena on the land. The city of Tempe has not rejected the plan publicly although Tempe has not approved the plan either. Sky Harbor Airport officials want to know more about the arena-village plan as the plot of land is close to the airport. Arizona ownership has not shared many details about the arena-village plan with airport officials. The hockey team’s ownership put out a statement contradicting the Forbes Sports Money story, “This is false. Totally false. We’re not selling. We’re not moving.” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also knocked down the Forbes Sports Money story as “completely false.” The team needs a home in 2022-23 as it is not returning to Glendale.
NHL
