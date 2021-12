It’s a story straight out of old Hollywood: An undiscovered ingenue is plucked from a crowd of tens of thousands to star in a legendary director’s new movie. It’s every theater kid’s dream, and it came true for Rachel Zegler, who is already being heralded as a breakout star thanks to Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the 1961 classic West Side Story. The new version of the movie musical arrives on Friday, Dec. 10, and it’s the young actress’ debut screen performance, but it’s already being heralded as powerful and revelatory: The Hollywood Reporter has gushed that “Zegler is a truly captivating discovery,” while the UK’s Evening Standard even insists, “Zegler is so much better than Natalie Wood,” who played Maria in the original West Side Story movie. The National Board of Review has also awarded Zegler their Best Actress honor for 2021.

