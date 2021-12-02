ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, NY

Classic Rock Legends Return to The Hudson Valley Friday

By Tigman
 1 day ago
REO Speedwagon will play Resorts World Catskills in Monticello on Friday. REO Speedwagon developed a following in the 1970’s and achieved significant commercial success in the 1980’s. Their 1980 album Hi Infidelity was the band’s best selling album with over 10 million in sales. It would be the biggest selling rock...

