Religion

Wise People Ask And Then Listen

highplainsobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“People’s thoughts can be like a deep well, but someone with understanding can find the wisdom there.”. If you want to be wise, learn how to ask wise questions. Proverbs 20:5 says, “People’s thoughts can be like a deep well, but someone with understanding can find the wisdom there” (NCV). In...

highplainsobserver.com

postsouth.com

Pastor Steve Ellison: A Wise Move

In the first part of Jeremiah 5, God establishes three major points: the overwhelming guilt of His chosen people; His absolute right to punish them, and His willingness to forgive. Without His kindness, mercy, and grace, we would be eternally hopeless. Without His wisdom in making a way for us...
RELIGION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Billie Eilish asks people to break tradition, not eat Turkeys on Thanksgiving

Washington [US], November 26 (ANI): Grammy winner Billie Eilish raised her voice to save animals and urged people to abstain from eating turkeys on Thanksgiving. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 19-year-old vegan activist shared a picture of herself cradling a turkey. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world and 46 million of them are killed every Thanksgiving. I know it's hard to change traditions but just keep it in mind :)"For the uninformed, Page Six noted that Eilish has followed a vegan diet since she was 12 years old.
CELEBRITIES
highplainsobserver.com

God Helps You Grow

“From the very beginning God decided that those who came to him—and all along he knew who would—should become like his Son.”. God’s goal has always been to make you like himself. He wants you to become like his Son. In other words, he wants you to grow up spiritually.
RELIGION
arcadianews.com

The night the wise man danced

Around this time of year, it’s not unusual to reflect upon Christmas memories. When that happens to me, a specific one always surfaces. It happened many years ago – maybe even longer ago than that. Each December, as another cruel and heartless winter held my hometown of Kensal, North Dakota,...
RELIGION
Medscape News

Words From the Wise

"When 900-years-old you reach, look as good you will not." – Yoda. I've been on a roll lately: 100, 94, 90, 97, 94. These aren't grades or even what I scratched on my scorecard for 18 holes (that's more like 112), but rather patients I've seen. Our oldest-old have been...
HEALTH
pctonline.com

Pest Strategies Asks: How Do People React to Pest Sightings?

Pest Strategies, an online resource for homeowners and others dealing with pest-related problems, conducted a survey to learn more about how individuals react when they encounter pests. First, they analyzed the data to determine which pests are most likely to lead to the strongest emotional reactions. And then, more specifically,...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
Indy100

Woman left in stitches after discovering her adopted dog can only understand Spanish

A woman who was mystified as to why her dog wasn’t understanding her commands has finally managed to figure out why - and the reason had her in stitches. TikToker Kalee McGee (@kaleemcgee) had recently adopted her four-year-old Chihuahua called Max from a shelter meaning there was no record as to where he was before nor any background information either.
PETS
asapland.com

What Does Ringing in The Ears Mean?

When a person experiences ringing in the ears, it is referred to as tinnitus. The ringing noise can be intermittent or continuous and can vary in its intensity. Most people describe the sound as being similar to that of rushing water or simply hearing “sounds in their head.” Some medical professionals believe this condition generally originates from damage related to loud noises.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
purewow.com

This Is the Rarest Zodiac Sign (So Consider Yourself Special)

Have you noticed benevolent, we-want-to-take-care-of-everyone Cancers, know-it-all Virgos and chatty Geminis pop up in bigger numbers at that recent bachelorette, holiday or family party? That's because there's not quite an even distribution of zodiac sun signs. In fact, there's one sign you might have noticed in lower numbers. And your hunch is right—there ﻿is a distinct group of stubborn December babies that populate a smaller sliver of the zodiac. Find out which is the most rare zodiac sign below.
LIFESTYLE
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt’s Mistress Says They Are Single + People Are Crazy to Expect Them to Be Together

Martell Holt’s affair has been a hot topic on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” fans are still discussing part 1 of the season 3 reunion. Martell Holt was put in the hot seat by Carlos King. He talked to Martell and Melody Holt about the demise of their marriage. Of course, Martell’s fifth child was also brought up. At one point, Carlos said that Martell’s former mistress Arionne Curry must have been much more than a side chick. He pointed to the fact that Martell had been dealing with Arionne for five-plus years. So Carlos feels that this means Martell loves her. He even asked if Martell would have married Arionne instead if he met her before he met Melody.
RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

Help! My Future Mother-in-Law Is Furious I’m Wearing White for My Second Wedding.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. I WILL be the one in white: I am getting married for the second time to a wonderful man soon-ish, and I have found and bought the dress I’m certain is perfect for me. I love everything about it. There is one completely non-problem (in my opinion), which is that it’s white. My future mother-in-law, who I’ve always felt was a bit rigid about tradition but never seemed like a fit-thrower, is livid about this. Livid! About a dress color! She told me it’s tacky and tasteless to wear white on my second marriage, and she won’t shut up about it. She’s tried to “reason” with me several times, and she’s even offered to buy me a new, “more appropriate” dress. She has begged my fiancé to get me to change my mind incessantly for weeks. After the first few incidents, he asked whether I’d be willing to wear an off-white dress for the ceremony and change to the white one for the reception (to which the answer is obviously no!).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES

