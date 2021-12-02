ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Striking Kellogg’s workers to get 3% raises in new contract

By The Associated Press
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Kellogg’s has reached a tentative agreement with its 1,400 cereal plant workers that will deliver 3% raises and end a nearly two-month-long strike if the deal is approved. The five-year deal with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union also includes cost of living adjustments in the second...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Related
shorenewsnetwork.com

Kellogg, union reach tentative deal after two months of strike (Dec. 2)

(Reuters) -Kellogg Co has reached an agreement with the union on a new five-year contract for its employees at a few breakfast cereal plants in the United States, it said on Thursday, almost two months after workers went on a strike. The tentative agreement, reached after multiple talks with the...
LABOR ISSUES
Bakery and Snacks

Kellogg, strikers settle on tentative 3% wage increase

Kellogg’s has provisionally agreed to a five-year deal with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International (BCTGM) Union that will finally see 1,400 cereal plant strikers return to work. If approved, the agreement will end a nearly two-month-long strike.​​. Union workers from four of Kellogg’s US cereal plants...
LABOR ISSUES
KETV.com

Judge grants Kellogg's a temporary injunction against striking union workers

A District Court judge issued Kellogg's a temporary injunction Monday against the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, BCTGM Local 50G and its president, Dan Osborn. Union workers have been on strike since early October. Negotiation talks between the union and Kellogg's are scheduled to resume this...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
arcamax.com

Workers are fed up. How that could influence outcome of historic UAW vote

DETROIT — United Auto Workers members this month are casting ballots in a historic referendum that could change the union's decades-old system for electing leaders — and they're doing so as workers across the country push for better wages, benefits and working conditions amid a tight labor market and a pandemic that has laid bare long-standing inequities.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Shelton
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facility, among the nation’s worst, now faces $685,000 in fines

An Iowa nursing home cited for regulatory violations that contributed to abuse, neglect and the death of a resident has been added to a federal list of the nation’s worst care facilities and fined more than half a million dollars. The QHC Fort Dodge Villa in Webster County was cited in October for 18 federal […] The post Iowa care facility, among the nation’s worst, now faces $685,000 in fines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

Oregon is ready to make its mask mandate permanent

If you need a reminder that health bureaucrats and Democratic politicians are going to keep COVID-19 restrictions going as long as possible, Oregon is offering the country a glimpse into the future with its permanent mask mandate. Oregon’s indoor mask mandate was imposed from May 2020 to June 2021, lifted...
OREGON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

10 healthcare organizations suspending COVID-19 vaccination mandates

Hospitals and health systems are suspending COVID-19 vaccination mandates amid a temporary halt of the CMS mandate for healthcare workers. A federal judge in Missouri on Nov. 29 temporarily blocked CMS from enforcing its mandate in 10 states pending the outcome of litigation. The next day, federal judges in Kentucky and Louisiana expanded that order nationwide.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kellogg#Bakery
WEKU

Physician assistants want to be called physician associates, but doctors cry foul

After 23 years as a physician assistant, Leslie Clayton remains rankled by one facet of her vocation: its title. Specifically, the word "assistant." Patients have asked if she's heading to medical school or in the middle of it. The term confounded even her family, she says: It took years for her parents to understand she does more than take blood pressure and perform similar basic tasks.
HEALTH
WLBT

SNAP benefits to return to pre-pandemic levels in January

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi will see their food benefits return to just above pre-pandemic levels come January 1. The Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that additional benefits given to recipients during the COVID-19 pandemic will be rolled back next year, less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration related to the pandemic expired.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
CBS DFW

Texas Extending Emergency SNAP Benefits Through December

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott announced today that $308 million in emergency food benefits for December authorized by the Biden Administration would be provided to Texans. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum allowable amount of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments by December 31. “The extension of emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of December ensures that Texans can put food on the table this...
TEXAS STATE
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron has many virus experts "concerned, if not panicked"—and you may feel the same way, now that the first case has been discovered in America. With this in mind, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb joined SiriusXM Doctor Radio's "Doctor Radio Reports" and told host Dr. Marc Siegel about "three things that we need to watch-out for with the Omicron variant, said whether or not he believes the Omicron variant is more virulent than the Delta variant, and the level of confidence that exists over current COVID vaccines' ability to protect us against Omicron," per the network. "Dr. Gottlieb also discussed barriers to world vaccination against COVID-19, antigen tests and their ability to detect the new variant, and what's in store for the U.S. in the coming months." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Ohio Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
OHIO STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy