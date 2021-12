The Jets have six games remaining to see development and growth from Zach Wilson. While he came back from his knee injury with a win Sunday, he did not play great against one of the worst football teams on the planet in Houston. He will have a more difficult test going up against the Eagles defense Sunday. He’s only had two home games at MetLife Stadium, one was a disaster in his debut and the other was a magical win over the Titans. Does he have more tricks up his sleeve?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO