Premier League

Ronaldo’s 800th career goal begins Man Utd revival as Carrick walks away

World Soccer Talk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Michael Carrick exited Manchester United with a win as Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed 800 goals for club and country with a double to see off Arsenal 3-2 on Thursday. Carrick was taking charge for the final time as caretaker manager with new interim boss Ralf...

worldsoccertalk.com

Comments / 0

Insider

Manchester United's next manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo 'too old and too expensive' in what is a worrying sign for the star's future at Old Trafford

Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo "too old and too expensive." Ralf Rangnick made the comment when asked if he would sign Ronaldo for RB Leipzig in 2016. It is a worrying sign for the Portuguese forward's future at Old Trafford. Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager Ralf...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
Sporting News

Messi weighs in on Ronaldo's Man Utd return

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi has given his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United while reflecting on his rivalry with the Portugal international. Ronaldo re-signed for United after 11 years away on summer transfer deadline day, with Juventus letting him go for an initial fee of $27 million.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Phil Neville jokes Cristiano Ronaldo has to 'thank me a lot' for his role in securing 'dancing' superstar's move to Manchester United, having struggled to defend against him in friendly against Sporting Lisbon in 2003

Phil Neville has jokingly claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo owes him for helping him to secure his move to Manchester United, following the superstar's destructive cameo against his current club in 2003. Casting his mind back to a pre-season friendly between United and Sporting Lisbon, then Ronaldo's team, Neville recalled to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Michael Carrick's Man Utd secure last-16 Champions League place with win over Villarreal

Man Utd struggle before the break with Villarreal dominating possession. Introduction of Rashford and Fernandes sparks United into life, with two late goals securing victory. For a club that knows how to deal in drama, of all varieties, Manchester United and their caretaker manager Michael Carrick looked like they were gearing up to take quiet pleasure from a boring 0-0 here. Plug the holes, stop the rot that cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job and move on to Chelsea on Sunday with only a third clean sheet in 26 matches and an important Champions League point in the bag. Amid the turmoil of recent days, they would have taken that beforehand, you would have thought. But then the clock hit 78 minutes, Fred pressed, Cristiano Ronaldo pounced and suddenly a team that had not offered much threat to Villarreal’s goal up until that point amid their safety-first approach were on their way into the Champions League knockout stages with a game to spare. If only United could bottle that caretaker bounce. By the end, there was even a first United goal for Jadon Sancho to celebrate. Carrick, in truth, could probably not have dreamed it would go this well.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Carrick: Man Utd's Villarreal win was for Solskjaer

The Red Devils secured first place in their Champions League group with a win in Spain on Tuesday. Interim Manchester United boss Michael Carrick dedicated his side's win over Villarreal to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he praised his charges for bouncing back after the Norwegian's departure. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 800th career goal: Can he reach 1,000 before he retires?

While his place among the all-time football greats is already secure, Portugal and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo reached another truly gigantic career milestone by scoring twice in Thursday's 3-2 win in the Premier League clash against Arsenal to take his career goal tally past 800. Ronaldo -- who was...
MLS
The Independent

Ronaldo and Sancho score as Man Utd begin life after Solskjaer with victory

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered yet another critical late Champions League goal before Jadon Sancho got his first in a Manchester United shirt to give caretaker manager Michael Carrick a 2-0 victory over Villarreal United were far from convincing against a side 12th in LaLiga, but where there is Ronaldo there is a way and his sixth Champions League goal of the season, 12 minutes from time, set them on course for victory.The Portuguese then helped start a move capped by Sancho in the last minute of the 90, with the England forward crashing a shot off the underside of the bar...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd: Carrick reaction

Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick, speaking to BBC Sport: "Slightly disappointed to be honest. We went ahead. We came here to win the game. To go 1-0 up and have it taken away from you is disappointing. "That intent and that hunger summed us up today. We knew it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
101.9 KELO-FM

Soccer: Dropping Ronaldo was my decision, says Man United’s Carrick

(Reuters) – Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick said it was his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea and that he had received no input on team selection from Ralf Rangnick, who is due to take over as interim manager. Former defender Gary Neville had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd caretaker boss Carrick on Fred: It's about mentality and attitude

Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick has hailed the attitude of Fred ahead of their clash at Chelsea. Fred appeared to badly twist his ankle during the 2-0 win at Champions League opponents Villarreal that proved enough to seal top spot in Group F, with a game against Young Boys still to come.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Michael Carrick hits back at criticisms of Man Utd's pressing

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick has responded angrily to criticisms of the Red Devils' pressing, and insisted Ralf Rangnick had no say on the team selection for their 1-1 draw at Chelsea. Rangnick is expected to take over at Old Trafford on an interim basis imminently, though Carrick has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Jorginho redemption as Chelsea rescue Man Utd draw

London (AFP) – Chelsea midfielder Jorginho rescued a 1-1 draw against Manchester United as the Italian’s penalty atoned for the blunder that allowed Jadon Sancho to put the visitors in front on Sunday. Thomas Tuchel’s side dominated for long periods at Stamford Bridge but fell behind when Jorginho’s poor control...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Rangnick influence shows as Man Utd make a point

London (AFP) – Michael Carrick was adamant Ralf Rangnick had no role in Manchester United’s gameplan for their 1-1 draw at Chelsea, but the club’s impending interim manager would have taken heart from the way they frustrated the Premier League leaders. Rangnick, currently working as Lokomotiv Moscow’s director of sports...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Klopp’s mentor Rangnick brings studious approach to Man Utd

London (AFP) – Manchester United’s new interim manager Ralf Rangnick once mentored Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel and now “The Professor” will use his studious approach to revive his troubled Premier League club. United hired Rangnick on Monday after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked last week following a humiliating 4-1...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Thomas Tuchel's Blues are leading the way on 29 points after 12 games, losing only once back in September to Manchester City. While Manchester United are under caretaker Michael Carrick, with Ralf Rangnick set to take...
PREMIER LEAGUE

