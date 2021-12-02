ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transcript of Speaker Pelosi’s Remarks at Weekly Press Conference

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi held her weekly press conference today in the Capitol Visitor Center. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:. Speaker Pelosi. Good morning, everyone. It’s still morning. It's been a busy one. As we gather here, the Rules Committee is meeting. We have introduced legislation for the Continuing...

Speaker Pelosi’s Remarks at U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined members of the California Congressional delegation, Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton and U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore to light the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:. Speaker Pelosi. Good evening everyone. Let us thank Pierce Pearson for that...
Pelosi Statement on Passing of Former Congresswoman Carrie Meek

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement on the passing of former Congresswoman Carrie Meek of Florida:. “Today, with great sadness over her passing and appreciation for her leadership, the Congress and Country mourn the loss and celebrate the life of former Congresswoman Carrie Meek. Congresswoman Meek was a remarkable, trailblazing leader who helped expand opportunity in America. At every level of her historic service – from the statehouse to the U.S. House – she not only made history but made progress for our nation.
‘Outrageous’: Pelosi condemns McCarthy for GOP’s ‘bigoted rhetoric’ in wake of Boebert attack on Omar

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives issued a furious joint statement condemning Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and GOP officials for failing to discipline their members for “inflammatory and bigoted rhetoric” in the wake of the latest attack against US Rep Ilhan Omar.“Leader McCarthy and the entire House Republican Leadership’s repeated failure to condemn inflammatory and bigoted rhetoric from members of their conference is outrageous,” they said in a statement on 26 November.“We call on the Republican Leadership to address this priority with the Congresswoman and to finally take real action to confront...
In the House and the Senate, Nancy Pelosi gets Democrats to play ball

WASHINGTON — On a Wednesday night in September, while President Joe Biden backslapped in the Republican dugout during the annual congressional baseball game, Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat nearby, sober-faced and wagging her finger while speaking into her cellphone, toiling to salvage her party’s top legislative priority as it teetered on the brink of collapse.
Pelosi says the Supreme Court needs a lesson on 'the birds and the bees'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) thinks the justices on the U.S. Supreme Court might need to head back to health class. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case pertaining to a restrictive law in Mississippi that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Pelosi previously urged the justices to strike down the law, or otherwise risk eroding the legitimacy of the court.
Pelosi Announces Committee Assignments for Congresswoman Shontel Brown

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced today that the House Democratic Steering & Policy Committee has recommended that Congresswoman Shontel Brown, who was sworn in on November 4th to represent Ohio’s Eleventh Congressional District, join the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform for the 117th Congress.
Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
