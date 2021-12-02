ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

La Quinta by Wyndham to Launch in China With First Hotel in the Cultural Shandong Province

Hotel Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI and SINGAPORE – December 2, 2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, announces the debut of its La Quinta by Wyndham brand in China with the opening of La Quinta by Wyndham Weifang South scheduled for late...

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotelnewsresource.com

Hilton Signs Two Luxury Hotels in Japan and China

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced signings for the first Waldorf Astoria hotel in Osaka, Japan and Conrad hotel in Chongqing, China. The two management agreements, inked with Orix Real Estate Corporation and Chongqing Jiafa Industrial Co., Ltd. respectively, add two brand-leading properties to the company’s storied portfolio of luxury hotels in Asia Pacific. When they open, the hotels will join the prestigious ranks of 30 operating hotels under the company’s group of luxury brands: Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts and LXR Hotels & Resorts.
WORLD
breakingtravelnews.com

La Quinta by Wyndham Weifang South to take brand into China

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will launch its La Quinta by Wyndham brand in China with the opening of La Quinta by Wyndham Weifang South later this month. The arrival of brand in China marks the latest stage of its global development strategy. La Quinta also currently operates in New Zealand...
CHINA
hotelnewsresource.com

The Ritz-Carlton Harbin Hotel Opens in China

Centrally located along the city's Songhua River, the new luxury hotel is integrated within an upscale mixed residential and retail development in one of Harbin's tallest buildings, and offers panoramic views of the city and surroundings. "We are thrilled to be expanding our brand portfolio in Northeast China, which is...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ftnnews.com

Accor Launches New Hotel Brand

Accor, a world-leading hospitality group featuring one of the industry’s most diverse and fully integrated hospitality ecosystems, introduced Emblems Collection, a unique global portfolio of boutique hotels and luxurious resorts. Emblems Collection is launching with a magnificent flagship hotel – Guiyang Art Centre Hotel, Emblems Collection in China’s Guizhou province,...
ECONOMY
Spaceflight Now

China launches surge of space missions

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. China has launched four space missions from three different...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shandong Province#Wyndham Hotels Resorts#Hotels#East China#La Quinta
The Independent

Black couple selling home got higher valuation when they asked white friend to pretend it was theirs

A Black couple in California has sued a real estate firm alleging their home was undervalued by nearly $500,000 (£377,877) because of their race.Paul and Tenisha Austin, residents of Marin County near San Francisco, alleged in a lawsuit that their real estate appraiser Janette Miller, her company Miller and Perotti Real Estate Appraisals and national appraisal company AMC Links LLC, through which Ms Miller was contacted, racially discriminated against the couple while valuing their house.The couple filed a housing discrimination lawsuit in the Northern District of California on Thursday.The couple said their home was purchased in 2016 at $550,000...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
Singapore
Country
China
realcleardefense.com

Russia Has Deployed Its First Terminator Tanks

Russia has deployed its first regular unit of Terminator combat support tanks. The first Terminator company – equipped with nine BMPT-72s – was assigned to the 90th Guards Tank Division, which is stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas of the Urals region in Central Russia, according to Russian news agency TASS.
MILITARY
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what alarms him about the omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network’s program “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Chinese rover spots strange ‘mystery house’ on the dark side of the Moon

China’s Yuta 2 rover has spotted a “mystery house” on the far side of the Moon.The strange cube was spotted on the horizon around 80 metres from the rover’s location in the Von Kármán crater in November, next to an impact crater.Yuta 2 will spend the next two to three months moving across the crater to get a closer look at the object which is more likely to be a large boulder than anything else; “mystery house” (shenmi xiaowu in Chinese) is a placeholder name referenced by Our Space, a Chinese science outreach channel affiliated with the China...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
OilPrice.com

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

Given the extreme disconnect between China’s huge economy-driven oil and gas needs and its minimal level of domestic oil and gas reserves, the country’s influence over oil prices has long been profound. As a result of this imbalance, China almost alone created the 2000-2014 commodities ‘supercycle’, characterized by consistently rising price trends for all commodities that are used in a booming manufacturing and infrastructure environment. This was a product largely of the 8 percent-plus annual GDP growth recorded by China over that period, with many spikes well above 10 percent and only a relatively short move down in economic growth at the onset of the Great Financial Crisis. Aside from huge quantities of imported oil and gas, this massive economic growth was fuelled by enormous debt piled up but then hidden away in various financial mechanisms that China believed it could simply pay off eventually through its rapid economic growth. Developments in the last week or so hint that both of these bubbles may be set to burst, taking the big bid in oil out of the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy