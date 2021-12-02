ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Masked Singer' Fans Have A Lot of Questions About the Show’s Announcement

By Selena Barrientos
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Masked Singer season 6 is officially on its final stretch with Bull, Skunk, Banana Split and Queen of Hearts still in the running for the coveted Golden Mask. But before a winner can be crowned, they must first duke it out on stage — but not in the way it’s...

'The Masked Singer' Fans Will Be Really Bummed After Hearing This Season 6 News

Sorry, Masked Singer family — you're going to have to wait an extra week to hear Ken Jeong's next round of wildly out-there guesses. Just days after season 6 of the Fox show said goodbye to two contestants in the Group B semifinals — Willie Robertson was revealed as Mallard, while Bobby Berk ended up being Caterpillar — The Masked Singer is now pausing the competition for the week of Thanksgiving. In other words, there's no new episode of The Masked Singer on this Wednesday.
'The Voice' Star Kelly Clarkson Threw Her Shoes at a Contestant in the Most Epic Live Show Ever

The top 20 contestants gave it their all on Monday night’s episode of The Voice — and one coach in particular was especially grateful they did. As the first live show of the season, contestants weren’t the only ones who were hyped up for their performances — coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson were just as excited. In fact, Kelly was so pumped at one point that she even took off a part of her outfit — her shoes, to be exact.
‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of the Skunk: Here Is the Star Under the Mask

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 11, “Group A Finale,” which aired December 2 on Fox. “The Masked Singer” has gotta have Faith. Singer Faith Evans was unmasked as the Skunk on the eleventh episode of Season 6, “Group A Finale.” She didn’t stink — actually, the show’s panelists argued that her performance might be one of the best in “Masked Singer” history. But nonetheless, with the Group A finals coming down to her and the Bull, the Skunk lost out. Because it was just down to two finalists, after performing...
'Live' Fans Will Have So Much to Say About Kelly Ripa's Latest Bold Outfit

Kelly Ripa isn't afraid to repeat her outfits — and we love to see it. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host, who happens to be one of the most stylish talk show stars ever, proved recently that there’s nothing wrong with being an outfit repeater. In a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly stunned the audience in a pale-pink houndstooth midi dress by Alessandra Rich.
'NCIS' Fans Are Demanding That Gibbs Return After Seeing the Show’s Instagram

At the beginning of season 19, NCIS fans were forced to say an emotional goodbye to Gibbs (Mark Harmon) in Alaska. Though it's been months, many are still struggling to accept his farewell. This became super evident when a throwback picture of Gibbs reignited a rallying cry for the special agent in charge to return.
Adrienne Bailon and Raven-Symoné Are Finally Giving Us the Cheetah Girls Reunion We Deserve

Mark your calendars, because a Cheetah Girls reunion is coming soon . . . sort of. If you're a fan of Disney Channel's That's So Raven (yep, that's me!), which ran from 2003 to 2007, then you're probably familiar with Raven Baxter's (Raven-Symoné) notorious bully Alana (Adrienne Bailon Houghton). Well, for the first time in 15 years, Raven and Houghton will be sharing the screen again! TVLine reports that Houghton is set to reprise her role as Alana in an upcoming episode of That's So Raven's spinoff Raven's Home when season five premieres in 2022. "I've always been hopeful about [playing Alana again], so to be able to make it happen was a dream come true," Houghton told TVLine. "I always love working with [Raven-Symoné]."
Selling Sunset season 4 fans have lots of thoughts about the filter

Season four of Selling Sunset is officially on Netflix, and fans have all sorts of opinions. From thoughts about Davina Potratz's $75million listing to tweets about Emma Herman and Christine Quinn's historic feud; the latest thing to gain viewers' attention is the filter on the camera. Selling Sunset follows the...
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6, Episode 11 Not On This Week, Here’s Why

The Masked Singer Season 6, Episode 11 should have aired yesterday on FOX, but it didn’t. Many Masked Singer fans were disappointed when they tuned in to watch the Group A Finale only to find a rerun of Group A and Group B’s performances instead. Unfortunately, The Masked Singer Season 6, Episode 11 did not air this week. It wasn’t moved to a different day or a different time. There is a very simple reason why the Group A Finale didn’t air.
The Masked Singer: The Most Likely Contestants To Win Season 6 After The Group A Finals, Ranked

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6’s Group A Finals. Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer had one of its biggest showdowns in series history in the Season 6 Group A Finals as two talented contestants went head-to-head for the honor of competing in the finale. The Bull and Skunk sang their hearts out, Michael Bolton and Jesse McCartney appeared, and Nick Cannon announced that the results of the voting were among the closest in the Fox series’ history. Cannon announced Bull would head onto the Season 6 finale, and the show revealed Skunk to be singer Faith Evans.
Pokimane blasts “obsessive” fan questions about her private life

Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has called out viewers who continue to enquire about her private life, slamming their questions as “weird, repetitive” and even “obsessive”. Pokimane has long been one of Twitch’s most popular creators, splitting her time between games and her immensely popular Just Chatting broadcasts. The latter...
People Have A Lot Of Questions About Britney’s First Big Move Post-Freedom

Britney Spears has revealed her first project as a free woman since the conservatorship that controlled her life for 13 years was dissolved. In true Britney nature, she shared an elusive announcement on her Instagram, stating that she just shot a movie, and that she might ‘go quiet from time to time’. The picture uploaded features a cat enjoying a glass of wine - of which, no one has any clue about said cats relevance - but you might recognise the cat as the TikTok-famous Stepan, a cat-slash-influencer known for zoning out to dramatic tunes beside a beverage.
