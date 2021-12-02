'The Masked Singer' Fans Have A Lot of Questions About the Show’s Announcement

Mark your calendars, because a Cheetah Girls reunion is coming soon . . . sort of. If you're a fan of Disney Channel's That's So Raven (yep, that's me!), which ran from 2003 to 2007, then you're probably familiar with Raven Baxter's (Raven-Symoné) notorious bully Alana (Adrienne Bailon Houghton). Well, for the first time in 15 years, Raven and Houghton will be sharing the screen again! TVLine reports that Houghton is set to reprise her role as Alana in an upcoming episode of That's So Raven's spinoff Raven's Home when season five premieres in 2022. "I've always been hopeful about [playing Alana again], so to be able to make it happen was a dream come true," Houghton told TVLine. "I always love working with [Raven-Symoné]."

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO