As we embark on the holiday season, we have faced many obstacles throughout our little town. The town has lost its Christmas spirit along the way was from a little town where we remember riding through looking at the lights at Christmas to pure dark streets for the past few years due to not enough people to lend a helping hand. Let’s make a change this year. The town of Montgomery would like to give everyone the opportunity to light up the town as in past years. We welcome all.

MONTGOMERY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO