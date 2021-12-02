ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Manish Bharti joins CoreStack as CRO

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCoreStack announced it has appointed Manish Bharti, former President at UiPath, as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Manish will accelerate sales and business development efforts to fuel the company’s success and growth to the next level. Manish joins an expanding leadership at CoreStack, which is backed by a stellar executive team...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

martechseries.com

Clear Channel Appoints Andy Stevens as First Chief Data Officer

Clear Channel Europe today announced the appointment of Andy Stevens as its first ever Chief Data Officer. Previously Head of Data and Programmatic for Europe, Andy will be responsible for leveraging commercial data as a strategic asset to enhance Clear Channel’s products and sales channels and drive revenue. Marketing Technology...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

You & Mr Jones Named Marketing and Communications Partner of Record for LegalShield and IDShield

The global brandtech group to lead company’s marketing ecosystem with modern, tech-driven, progressive partnership. PPLSI, the parent company of LegalShield and IDShield, and a champion of equal access to justice and security, announced today that it has named global brandtech group You & Mr Jones as Marketing and Communications Partner of Record for both brands.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

QPR Delivers Enterprise Architecture And Data Management Modeling Service Solutions As Saas To Istekki LIC

Istekki LLC, a Finnish service integrator for health and social services organizations and municipalities, has chosen QPR as their service provider for the management, modeling, and planning of enterprise architecture and information management. The agreement period is four years and Istekki has estimated the total value of the agreement for the said period to be approximately EUR 1.6 million. The customer has an additional option to extend the agreement for up to four years. Under the upcoming agreement, the customer has no minimum purchase commitment. This procurement decision is final at the end of the 14-day appeal period mandated by the Act on Public Procurement.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

O’Melveny Helps Diversis Capital Buy Inventory Manager Fishbowl

O’Melveny & Myers said it advised Diversis Capital Management on its acquisition of Fishbowl, an inventory management software provider. No financial details were disclosed for the transaction. Fishbowl is an inventory management system used with QuickBooks, the small-business accounting software program made by Intuit Inc. The software provider said its...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Contentgine® Announces Appointment Of Frank Duggan To Its New Board Of Advisors

Longtime Industrial Senior Executive to Join Advisory Board of Fast-Growing Marketing Info-sourcing Company. Contentgine®, the world leader in Content-Based Marketing, announced that it has appointed veteran industrial executive Frank Duggan of ABB to its board of advisors. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jason McClelland, CMO at Algolia. Duggan, who...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

PubMatic Executive Peter Barry Promoted to Global Role of VP Addressability

Barry to relocate to New York to lead PubMatic’s audience data business. PubMatic, a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced it has appointed Regional Director, Australia and New Zealand, Peter Barry to a global role, naming him VP of Addressability. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview...
BUSINESS
healthcareittoday.com

Nordic Consulting acquires S&P Consultants, Expands Cerner Division to Meet Industry Demand

Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company, announced today that it has acquired S&P Consultants, a healthcare IT consultancy with a 25-year track record and an industry-leading reputation for Cerner services, including 2021 Best in KLAS honors. S&P will become a Nordic global company – alongside Bails, Healthtech, and Tasman – collectively helping healthcare leaders navigate complexity and harness technology to bring healthcare forward.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Supply chain risk, keeping top talent and capital investment—all on the radar of CFOs this week

What seemed like feasible solutions for supply chain woes actually didn’t pan out as expected, according to McKinsey & Company’s latest report. In 2020, 40% of senior supply chain executives surveyed planned on nearshoring (transferring a business operation to a nearby country) and increasing their supplier base, but only 15% said those efforts were completed in the past 12 months, the report found. Meanwhile, less than half (47%) of respondents said last year that increasing inventory of critical products was a priority; and in 2021, 61% said they’ve implemented that practice. In addition, 38% said in 2020 regionalization was key, yet just 25% said it was implemented. About 95% of respondents also said they have formal supply-chain risk-management processes. The most important step is for CFOs to work together with supply chain leaders as processes are formalized, said Knut Alicke, a McKinsey partner.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Bill.com Hires Experienced Brand-Builder Sarah Acton as Chief Marketing Officer

Bill.com, a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial processes for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), announced that Sarah Acton has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Reporting to CEO and Founder René Lacerte, Sarah will be a member of the executive leadership team.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Prisma Campaigns Announces New Relationship With Texas Trust Credit Union

Prisma Campaigns has recently joined Texas Trust Credit Union as a key marketing solution for its future. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Umberto Milletti, CEO and Founder, InsideView (a Demandbase company) Prisma Campaigns, CUNA Strategic Services’ preferred solution for marketing automation, teamed up with Texas Trust Credit Union, the...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Deloitte acquires Oracle Cloud Infrastructure firm BIAS

Deloitte announced its acquisition of BIAS, a cloud consulting firm that specializes in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) market. BIAS brings with it both commercial and government contracts across several US states and federal agencies. BIAS also offers assets to expand Deloitte's advisory, implementation, and operational services with a presence...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

CTO to CEO: The case for putting the tech expert in charge

Parag Agrawal’s ascension to CEO of Twitter is notable for a few reasons. For one, at 37, he’s now the youngest CEO of an S&P 500 company, beating out Mark Zuckerberg. For another, his path to the top as a CTO-turned-CEO is still relatively rare in the corporate world. His...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Nate Skinner joins Onfido as CMO

Onfido announced the appointment of Nate Skinner as Chief Marketing Officer. Skinner brings over 20 years of marketing and sales experience from some of the world’s most successful enterprise software companies to Onfido’s executive team. Skinner joins Onfido from Oracle, where he was SVP of Global Marketing for Oracle’s Advertising...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

8×8 acquires Fuze to expand enterprise customer base and global presence

8×8 announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fuze for approximately $250 million in stock and cash. The acquisition will accelerate 8×8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) innovation and expand 8×8’s enterprise customer base and global presence. The transaction is expected to close during 8×8’s fourth fiscal quarter, subject to the satisfaction of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Bryan Jones joins RightCrowd as CTO

RightCrowd announced that Bryan Jones has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer, a new position based in Europe. Jones joins RightCrowd following 17 years with Honeywell holding several leadership positions, the most recent being Chief of Staff to Honeywell’s Connected Enterprise CTO. “I have been working with the RightCrowd...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Carrier Joins Amazon Web Services Partner Network

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) is now a part of Amazon.com, Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). As an AWS Partner, Carrier can reach more customers with its digital-forward solutions. As part of the APN, Carrier can build, market, and sell its AWS offerings with access...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Documentation Specialist Arteria AI to Acquire Financial Services Business Assets of H4

As noted by its management, Arteria AI builds data-centric end-to-end Contract Lifecycle Management solutions powered by AI. Their flagship platform Arteria (formerly known as dTrax) “turns your contracts into data that powers your contracting processes as well as your business itself.”. Arteria unlocks “the power of your contracts by generating...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Accenture extends partnership with AWS to address the challenges in cloud migrations

Accenture announced the renewal of its joint business group with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Building on a 13-year relationship, Accenture and AWS will make an additional joint investment over the next five years to help clients spur innovation on the Cloud Continuum and accelerate business value at scale by delivering solutions through the Accenture AWS Business Group (AABG).
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Armis raises $300M to accelerate strategic platform development and regional expansion

Armis announced that it has closed its latest investment round and increased its valuation to $3.4 billion. One Equity Partners (“OEP”), in conjunction with existing investors, made a combined $300 million investment to accelerate strategic platform development and global GTM initiatives, and to support future acquisitions. OEP will also be joining the board of directors.
BUSINESS

