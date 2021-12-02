ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A Little Cool Down.

By Joe Calhoun
WGAL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA cool front moving through the Susquehanna Valley overnight will usher in some slightly cooler air. But by December standards, it'll still be on the mild side. Any light showers...

www.wgal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIVI-TV

Colder and wetter weather is coming to the forecast this weekend!

NAMPA, Idaho — 50-degree weather continues through Saturday. Saturday evening, showers sneak into the forecast. Snow will hit the mountains and creep into the valley as rain. A gusty breeze brings cold air Sunday, this all happens before a large storm on Monday. Snow levels will be around 5000 feet...
NAMPA, ID
kxnet.com

Weekend snow will snow down your plans

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs returning to the 30s. NW winds 10-20 MPH. Tonight: Increasing clouds as lows will fall to the teens and 20s with NW wind 5-10 MPH. This Weekend: Snow is likely with a heavy band of snow possible in northern ND. That’s where...
ENVIRONMENT
kq2.com

A cooler weekend forecast

Temperatures were well above average again today with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds were be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph out of the northwest. A cold front will slowly move through the area today, cooling temperatures down for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Overall the weekend looks dry, but a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out on Sunday as clouds move back into the area. Temperatures look to continue to cool into next week with highs in the 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cool Down#Sunny Skies
wevv.com

Warming Trend Continues Friday; Cool Down Saturday

TODAY: The combination of sunshine and southerly winds will make for another unseasonably warm day throughout the Ohio Valley - expect an afternoon high temperature near 69° this afternoon. Some areas could even see temperatures well into the 70s. TONIGHT: Friday evening looks as though it will be just as...
ENVIRONMENT
3 News Now

Cooling Down For The Weekend

Temps get back in the upper 40s for Saturday and warm into the low 50s on Sunday. We finally drop closer to average on Monday, which is mid 20s in the morning and mid to high 30s in the afternoon. Tuesday has the potential to bring in our next weather...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Seasonably Cooler, Breezy Friday; Dry For Most Of Weekend Ahead

Temperatures stay closer to average Friday as a cold front pushed through in the pre-dawn hours. Friday morning features temperatures near 40 degrees, with feels-like temperatures in the lower 30s thanks to the brisk breeze. Winds stay blustery through the day, possibly reaching 25 miles per hour at times. There...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wbtw.com

Burst of warmth lingers into the weekend

Happy Friday all! Our morning kicks off on a milder note, with most temps ranging between the mid 40s and low 50s. A lighter jacket should get you through the morning. Afternoon highs will be ranging in the low to upper 70s, with mainly sunny skies, so break out the shorts! Similar highs will settle in on Saturday with a bit more cloud cover trying to mix with sunshine. Temps remain above average until we hit a cold front on Tuesday which will drop back highs, and eventually help to bring showers back to the region on Wednesday and Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
KOMU

Forecast: One more mild day before a weekend cool-down

What a day yesterday was! Thursday reached temperatures just a few degrees off from record highs and we will do it again Friday! However, a cool-down looms... Starting off Friday will be lots of sunshine and mild temps. Mornings temps will be in the upper 40s, rising back to near 70 degrees this afternoon with light south winds.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking a cooler start to the weekend, a few showers on Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler with lows in the upper 30s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the lower 50s. EXTENDED: A cold front continues to work south overnight, leaving us with a northwest breeze and with clear skies we drop down to the upper 30s by tomorrow morning. Saturday still looks great, but we'll be about 20 degrees cooler tomorrow as highs reach the low 50s. Another warm front moves in early Sunday and brings a few showers before lunch time and pulls in strong south winds that will send temperatures into the lower 60s by afternoon. The associated cold front with that system moves in Sunday night from the northwest, bringing us back to reality Monday morning with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Monday is chilly as we struggle to get to 40 degrees, but we remain dry. Our next strong system drops in from the west Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing us some showers with temperatures in the 40s, however a few of our northern counties may see some light flurries overnight before sunrise Wednesday. We have plenty of time to analyze this system as it comes ashore this weekend and it will likely shift a bit in timing and track. As of now, impacts appear low for the middle of the week. After a cool Wednesday, we warm back up into the low 50s Thursday and Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
wevv.com

Strong Storms Possible Sunday

Today’s high temperature of 70° was our warmest in Evansville in just over three weeks; the last time we saw the temperatures this warm was on the afternoon of November 10th. Fortunately, our evening ahead looks just as pleasant - temperatures are expected to gradually dwindle from 55° at 7 o’clock back down towards 51° around 10 PM. A weak passing cold front will shift or winds northward overnight; the combination of northerly winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the Tri-State. We'll kick off our Saturday morning with a temperature of 41° in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Warmup On Saturday Followed By A Sunday Cooldown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will hold to the low 50’s, closer to the normal temperature of 51. On Saturday, winds will shift to the southwest, which will usher in some warmer air most of the day. By Saturday night, another fast-moving cold front will move in, bringing cooler air to the region on Sunday. Sunday night, our winds will again turn to the southwest, which will bring a major warmup on Monday, along with a chance for some rain. We may reach the mid or upper 60’s before more chilly air returns by Monday night. This rollercoaster pattern of temperatures over the past five weeks will continue into next week as well. It will turn chilly and breezy by Tuesday, and that will continue midway through next week. At this point, it’s difficult to know what to wear from one day to the next.
MARYLAND STATE
WGAL

Mild First Weekend Of December

The first weekend in December looks nice for the Susquehanna Valley. Some clouds will be around tonight and there could be some patchy drizzle or a flurry with lows just below 40. We'll see some clouds to start Saturday then more sun as the day goes on and we'll warm back into the 50s. A good day to do the outdoor decorating. Sunday will start clear and cold with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. Clouds will increase through the afternoon with highs in the 40s. A cold front will arrive on Monday. It'll be breezy and mild ahead of the front as we get well into the 50s before showers get here. Temperatures will fall later in the day and we could see some flurries and it'll be blustery and much colder Tuesday, as we may not get out of the 30s. Another fast moving storm will arrive by Wednesday. We still have some details to work out, but this could produce some wintry weather before transitioning to rain. We look for a milder trend the end of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

PM Update: Dry this weekend, featuring a warmer Saturday and a cool Sunday

Clouds were more numerous than hoped today, which helped keep temperatures on the cool side of expectations. Highs mainly in the low 50s were still pretty close to normal for the date. Our flip-flopping temperatures continue this weekend. It’s warmer tomorrow before turning cooler again Sunday. No big worries otherwise!
ENVIRONMENT
WTVQ

Sliding into Weekend, Diving into Next Week..

Following a sensational finish to the workweek, unfortunately because of the passage of a cool front, we’ll be sliding into the weekend temperature wise. However, it be a dry frontal passage with still above the climatological average for temps running in the 40’s in the morning before topping out into the middle 50’s during the afternoon on Saturday with some filtered sunshine. Overall, looks like very pleasant conditions for the Christmas Parade in downtown Lex.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Morning Fog, Warm Afternoons This Weekend

The fog has been a bit of an issue, especially over the North Shore that last couple of mornings, and it's going to be an issue for you to on Saturday morning if you have to be up and around before 10 AM. The sun pops out after the fog is gone, and highs will still make it to the mid 70s by the afternoon! Sunday could be even warmer with another round of fog and highs to the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Both days will also find a little chance of a very small in size and isolated shower, but the next likeliest rain day comes with a front on Monday. There is even a chance of thunderstorms too, but we could have the most rain we've had in weeks by the middle of the week, Tuesday evening into Wednesday which looks to drop another widespread, but more prolonged rain event over those two days. Even with the rain chances, I don't see highs dropping below the 70s with the exception of Wednesday where more rain and cloud cover could keep us in the 60s. Nevertheless, enjoy a warm and mostly dry weekend!
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy