COLUMBUS, Ohio — Quinn Ewers’ plan to transfer out of the Ohio State football program comes without throwing a pass. That unfulfilled promise smacked Buckeye fans in the face during Friday night dinner, less than a week after a championship-thwarting loss at Michigan. After all the excitement of Ewers’ arrival and what it meant for the program’s quarterback factory, those fans now must watch him return to Texas (probably) and attempt to fulfill his immense promise.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO