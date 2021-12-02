ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James cleared to return after NBA says he had two negative COVID-19 tests

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James...

Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma happy to be off Lakers for one big reason

Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says Russell Westbrook Must 'Stand Up' To LeBron James: "You Have To Be Like Rajon Rondo Is To LeBron James And Say, 'Move Out The Way, I Got It."

The fit was a serious topic coming into the 2021-22 season after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook through a blockbuster five-team trade. Of course, LeBron James is not a traditional point guard, but more often than not, he runs the offense. Undoubtedly, Westbrook has not had the ball...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
lakers365.com

LeBron James ejected: Isaiah Stewart clash leads to Los Angeles Lakers star being ejected after on-court brawl

LeBron James was ejected from the LA Lakers' 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a clash that left Isaiah Stewart bleeding above the right eye lead to an on-court brawl. James caught Stewart with a blow to the right side of his face as the two battled for position on a free throw early in the third quarter. The two were immediately separated by teammates, but Stewart became enraged as blood began to stream down his face.
NBA
BBC

NBA: LeBron James suspended for Los Angeles Lakers defeat by New York Knicks

The New York Knicks held off a second-half resurgence by the Los Angeles Lakers to edge to a 106-100 win. Evan Fournier scored 26 points as six Knicks players reached double figures. The Lakers fought back from a 25-point deficit to level in the third quarter, but Immanuel Quickley scored...
NBA
BBC

NBA: LeBron James' comeback spoiled as Boston Celtics beat Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James said the Los Angeles Lakers need more "urgency" after his comeback ended in a 130-108 defeat by the Boston Celtics. The NBA great, 36, returned after eight games out with an abdominal problem. He finished with 23 points, six rebounds and two assists - but the Lakers still...
NBA
Daily Mail

LeBron James returns to the court after missing eight games with injury as the Los Angeles Lakers suffer their third defeat on the bounce in dominant Boston Celtics victory

LeBron James scored 23 points but had his return to action spoiled as the Boston Celtics secured a 130-108 blowout victory. The 36-year-old had missed eight games due to an abdominal strain and his presence was a welcome return for the Lakers who had lost five games without their star player.
NBA

