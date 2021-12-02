Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James cleared to return after NBA says he had two negative COVID-19 tests

Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
The fit was a serious topic coming into the 2021-22 season after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook through a blockbuster five-team trade. Of course, LeBron James is not a traditional point guard, but more often than not, he runs the offense. Undoubtedly, Westbrook has not had the ball...
A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
Throughout an NBA season, we often see various media outlets propose hypothetical trades. Of course, not all of those hypothetical trades come to fruition, but there are times where real trades with a similar framework to a proposed trade do end up happening. There has been a recent trade proposed...
Potentially enlarging his ownership holdings big time, LeBron James and the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) announced plans to acquire the Pittsburgh Penguins. The group has agreed to purchase a controlling stake in the National Hockey League team. The sale calls for FSG to spend about $900 million, Sportskeeda reported. The...
Whenever the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers match up, there is always some excitement from fans worldwide, but also in the city of Los Angeles. Those two are generally considered big-market teams who are city rivals, and with that comes a lot of attention. While the Lakers-Clippers game...
DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
Dennis Rodman is arguably the biggest wildcard in NBA history. There was no telling what Rodman would do if he was given the opportunity to. While his talent as a defender and a rebounder knew no limits, sometimes he would try to do something reckless and had to be stopped.
(WJW/AP) – LeBron James tweeted out that “something is REAL” fishy the day after he was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and ruled out of Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. According to reports from TMZ Sports, James tested positive for COVID-19. The reports said he was asymptomatic. James took to Twitter […]
LeBron James was ejected from the LA Lakers' 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a clash that left Isaiah Stewart bleeding above the right eye lead to an on-court brawl. James caught Stewart with a blow to the right side of his face as the two battled for position on a free throw early in the third quarter. The two were immediately separated by teammates, but Stewart became enraged as blood began to stream down his face.
LeBron Jamesreturned from a two-week absence for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at the Boston Celtics. James has been sidelined since Nov. 2 due to an abdominal strain. L.A. lost 109-102 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday to fall to 4-6 without James this season but were 4-2...
The New York Knicks held off a second-half resurgence by the Los Angeles Lakers to edge to a 106-100 win. Evan Fournier scored 26 points as six Knicks players reached double figures. The Lakers fought back from a 25-point deficit to level in the third quarter, but Immanuel Quickley scored...
LeBron James said the Los Angeles Lakers need more "urgency" after his comeback ended in a 130-108 defeat by the Boston Celtics. The NBA great, 36, returned after eight games out with an abdominal problem. He finished with 23 points, six rebounds and two assists - but the Lakers still...
LeBron James scored 23 points but had his return to action spoiled as the Boston Celtics secured a 130-108 blowout victory. The 36-year-old had missed eight games due to an abdominal strain and his presence was a welcome return for the Lakers who had lost five games without their star player.
SACRAMENTO -- LeBron James has entered the league's health and safety protocols and did not play in Tuesday night's 117-92 win over the Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers announced. It is expected that James will miss several games, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "Obviously, it's a huge loss," Lakers coach...
