The first passenger plane powered by fuel made of sugar water and corn

United Airlines this week became the first commercial carrier to fly a full passenger flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel. The historic flight, which took off on Wednesday, flew more than 100 passengers from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Washington, D.C.'s Reagan National Airport on a 737 MAX 8. The flight used 500 gallons of sustainable fuel (or SAF) in one engine and the same amount of conventional jet fuel in the other engine as airlines can only use up to 50% of SAF on board, according to the airline.

INDUSTRY ・ 16 HOURS AGO