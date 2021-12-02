The first passenger plane powered by fuel made of sugar water and corn

Initial findings from a world-first study of the impact of 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on both engines of a commercial jet have provided promising early results. The ECLIF3 study, involving Airbus, Rolls-Royce, German research center DLR, and SAF producer Neste, marks the first time 100 percent SAF has...
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - No comment from yet American Airlines after passengers say they were forced to sit on a plane for hours after landing at the Ford International Airport. Pilots told the passengers that they were dealing with staffing issues at the gate. "Everybody kept their cool, but that's...
A biofuel made from used cooking oil could slash aviation-related carbon emissions—if its unblended form can work with existing aircraft. Two flying machines partially powered by unblended sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, performed successful test flights in France this fall. An Airbus A319neo plane and an Airbus H225 helicopter each fueled one of their two engines with unblended SAF during flights that lasted three and two hours, respectively.
An F-35 fighter jet plunged into the sea because a plastic rain cover was left on, it has been reported - as MPs warned that classified data on the aircraft could be at risk. Investigators are said to be concerned that the cover was sucked into the £100 million fighter jet’s engine, causing the pilot to eject upon take off from HMS Queen Elizabeth.
Flying first class is a fantasy a lot of us have had, but the hefty price tag makes it impossible for most people to afford. But flight attendants have revealed how some passengers have managed to sneak their way into first class, without paying. Laura Reynolds, a flight attendant with...
United Airlines this week became the first commercial carrier to fly a full passenger flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel. The historic flight, which took off on Wednesday, flew more than 100 passengers from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Washington, D.C.'s Reagan National Airport on a 737 MAX 8. The flight used 500 gallons of sustainable fuel (or SAF) in one engine and the same amount of conventional jet fuel in the other engine as airlines can only use up to 50% of SAF on board, according to the airline.
The Royal Danish Air Force is claiming to be the first air service to operate electric-powered aircraft, after taking delivery of a pair of Velis Electro light aircraft from Slovenian manufacturer Pipistrel. The two aircraft have been bought on a two-year lease from French company Green Aero Invest... Subscription Required.
Leonardo's AW609 can take off and land like a helicopter and fly like an airplane. Tiltrotor technology has limited civilian use, but the military has long used similar aircraft. Downtown-to-downtown service is one of the potential uses for the aircraft type. Vertical flight has historically been the domain of helicopters,...
Passengers on two KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flights from South Africa were stuck on the planes for hours after landing in Amsterdam over concerns of a new COVID-19 variant that has many countries closing their borders again. The new variant named the “Omicron” variant was first detected in South Africa...
At least 61 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed after two planes from South Africa carrying over 600 passengers landed at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport Friday, The Washington Post and New York Post report. It remains unclear whether any of those cases are instances of the new Omicron variant. Infected passengers will...
A £100million fighter jet reportedly crashed because a plastic rain cover was left on it during take-off. The expensive F-35 fighter jet plunged into the Mediterranean sea after a cheap plastic cover was reportedly kept on as the Royal Navy hunt for wreckage which contains top secret technology. The plastic...
By now, you've most likely heard of the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that are being developed to power a future of flying taxis. Now, a new type of VTOL aircraft is on the scene: the high-speed VTOL or HSVTOL. An early iteration comes from U.S. aviation pioneer Bell, which just revealed a new series of concepts showcasing the technology.
Things apparently got weird on a recent Delta Air Lines flight from Syracuse to Atlanta, when a woman allegedly started breastfeeding a cat, to the horror of fellow passengers and the crew. A flight attendant sent a message through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) on the jet...
