ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

What's The Word? Words of Christmas Past: "Yule Hole"

By marge
wnctimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's The Word? Well, since it's Christmas Time, thought it would be fun to look at words from Christmas that are no longer used. I couldn't resist when I found this, I just knew I had to make it...

www.wnctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Navasota Examiner

WHAT'S THE WORD BIRD?

Bake it in the oven. Cook it on 5 degrees for 60 minutes then you eat it. My Tata makes our turkey. She puts dough on it. She cooks it on the stove all day. I like to eat it cold. What are you thankful for this year?. I am...
LIFESTYLE
Charles City Press

The Weekly Word: Where’s the baby?

“She will give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.”. By the time you read this, Thanksgiving will have come and gone, and we will be heading into the season of Advent. Over the next...
RELIGION
WCIA

A traditional Hogwarts Christmas Feast at Wizard’s Yule Ball

In collaboration with The Venue CU, Pan and Cake Catering Co. will be preparing a feast for the Great Hall after guests are sorted into their houses on their arrival. Pan and Cake is central Illinois’ premier wedding caterer specializing in upscale American gourmet, inspired by the rich midwest agricultural landscape. Pan and Cake has partnered with The Venue CU as a preferred caterer since their beginning in 2020. They are excited to bring you a great feast inspired by the kitchens of Hogwarts and Molly Weasley.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Barnstable Patriot

In Other Words: What else is there?

If you tried – I mean, if you really set out to do it – you couldn’t have mismatched a mother and a daughter the way my mother and I were not a match. Two women couldn’t be more different, more incompatible, than we were. Just as an example, she...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Time
Orange Leader

FAITH: Hold tight to God’s Word

“And to the angel of the church in Laodicea write: ‘The words of the Amen, the faithful and true witness, the beginning of God’s creation. “‘I know your works: you are neither cold nor hot. Would that you were either cold or hot! So, because you are lukewarm, and neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of my mouth. For you say, I am rich, I have prospered, and I need nothing, not realizing that you are wretched, pitiable, poor, blind, and naked. I counsel you to buy from me gold refined by fire, so that you may be rich, and white garments so that you may clothe yourself and the shame of your nakedness may not be seen, and salve to anoint your eyes, so that you may see. Those whom I love, I reprove and discipline, so be zealous and repent. Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with me. The one who conquers, I will grant him to sit with me on my throne, as I also conquered and sat down with my Father on his throne. He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches.’” Revelation 3:14-22.
ORANGE, TX
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Just Made A Major Announcement For Holiday--Customers Are Furious!

Chick-fil-A will be closed for an entire weekend because of how Christmas falls this year–and customers are not happy about it! In case you missed it, Christmas is on a Saturday this year, and since the Christian chicken chain is typically closed on both Christmas day and *all* Sundays, diners will have to wait until Monday, December 27th for the restaurant’s roughly 2,600 locations to reopen. That’s a long time to wait for a chicken sandwich or nuggets!
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

Woman left in stitches after discovering her adopted dog can only understand Spanish

A woman who was mystified as to why her dog wasn’t understanding her commands has finally managed to figure out why - and the reason had her in stitches. TikToker Kalee McGee (@kaleemcgee) had recently adopted her four-year-old Chihuahua called Max from a shelter meaning there was no record as to where he was before nor any background information either.
PETS
Bossip

‘I’m So In Love!’ Lil Uzi Gifts Girlfriend JT A $300K McLaren 720S For Her Birthday, Rents Out Amusement Park

Some of us can’t even get a McChicken or Mcnugget from these men but our good sis JT got a brand new 2022 McLaren 720S from her boo Uzi!. City Girls rapper, JT, just celebrated her 29th birthday and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, made sure her day was very special. The birthday festivities started off with a simple birthday dinner then escalated from there. At dinner JT had a heartfelt card waiting on her with details of what to expect for her gift. Uzi had cute hand-drawn images on the card as well as a heart and rocket, indicating that she would now be able to jet off into the sunset. Inside the card was a pair of keys to her brand new whip waiting outside the restaurant!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
asapland.com

What Does Ringing in The Ears Mean?

When a person experiences ringing in the ears, it is referred to as tinnitus. The ringing noise can be intermittent or continuous and can vary in its intensity. Most people describe the sound as being similar to that of rushing water or simply hearing “sounds in their head.” Some medical professionals believe this condition generally originates from damage related to loud noises.
HEALTH
Essence

Check Out All The Photos From Eve's Baby Shower

She shared some sweet photos from her celebration, including touching images with her husband and mom. This isn’t new news, but we’re still so excited for the actress and MC who celebrated her bundle of joy with a baby shower recently. She was thrown the celebration back in October, which was attended by her mom, husband Maximillion Cooper, Queens co-stars, including Naturi Naughton, and more. She’s just sharing them now because you know…pregnancy. The star is glowing in all of the images, cradling her bump. She thanked her friends who threw the event for “making me feel so special!!!”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Walmart Stops Selling Popular Toy After Cocaine Rap Uncovered

Walmart is pulling a controversial toy from its shelves after a viral video revealed that its Polish-language song was about cocaine, depression and suicide. The dancing cactus toy is supposed to sing in multiple languages to help young children develop their linguistic skills. According to CTV News, the Polish-language track was more risque.
MUSIC
purewow.com

This Is the Rarest Zodiac Sign (So Consider Yourself Special)

Have you noticed benevolent, we-want-to-take-care-of-everyone Cancers, know-it-all Virgos and chatty Geminis pop up in bigger numbers at that recent bachelorette, holiday or family party? That's because there's not quite an even distribution of zodiac sun signs. In fact, there's one sign you might have noticed in lower numbers. And your hunch is right—there ﻿is a distinct group of stubborn December babies that populate a smaller sliver of the zodiac. Find out which is the most rare zodiac sign below.
LIFESTYLE
InspireMore

Missing Dog Loses His Mind With Joy When He Reunites With Family After 2 Long Yrs.

A family in Wisconsin felt like they won the lottery when they were reunited with their very own Payday!. Payday the dog went missing two years ago. His parents, Dwight and Melissa, were devastated by the loss of their family pet, especially when they saw how crushed their now-12-year-old daughter was. But fate intervened when Dwight forgot to shut off the TV when he went to sleep one night.
PETS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
Thrillist

McDonald's New Mariah Carey Menu Offers Free Food for 12 Straight Days

McDonald's continues to flex its connections with the latest in its lineup for Famous Orders collaborations where it brings in celebrities to create an offer it hopes will bring you to the drive-thru. Previous packages have been curated by familiar names like Saweetie and Travis Scott. If you thought Mariah...
RESTAURANTS
bravotv.com

Heavenly Kimes Shows Her "Beautiful Babies" in Matching Holiday Pajamas

Dr. Heavenly Kimes seldom posts pictures with her three children, but when she does, they're always worth the wait. The Married to Medicine cast member recently shared not one, but two adorable photos of her and her family getting into the holiday spirit while sporting matching pajamas. In the first...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy