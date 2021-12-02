ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family, friends remember woman killed in head-on collision in Bixby

By Naomi Keitt
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 1 day ago
Co-workers, family, and friends are remembering the life of 46-year-old Jennifer Beth Heisley who was killed in a head-on collision in Bixby on Monday night.

“There’s no way to put it into words besides we are all heartbroken,” said John Wayne Christner.

Heisley worked at John Christner Trucking for the last five years. Christner says Heisley was his aunt.

“It’s one thing to have an empty seat at the office, but now we have an empty seat at Christmas,” said Christner.

Bixby police say just after 7:00 p.m. Monday night, officers responded to a wreck near 126th Street South and Memorial Drive.

Witnesses reported 61-year-old Robert Steven Brooke swerved suddenly into Heisley’s lane causing the head-on wreck.

Police are investigating what caused him to swerve. Brooke died on the scene.

Heisley was rushed to St. Francis Hospital where she died.

Her co-workers say she was vibrant, outgoing, and had an infectious personality.

Heisley started her career with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Department, then spent more than a decade at Tulsa County Court Services as a case manager.

“It’s just sad her life ended so young, and I know she’s going to be tremendously missed by so many people that she touched,” said Sherri Carrier.

Carrier worked with Heisley at Tulsa County Court Services.

“She was just full of life and outgoing,” said Carrier. “She was a great team member."

For the John Christner Trucking Company, they say her legacy is one of service.

“The loss is immeasurable to our team,” said Christner. “What I’ve reassured our people is that because of the legacy that Jennifer left us with our best days are not behind us. Our best days are in front of us and we will find the resolve and the strength to continue on in her honor."

There’s a public memorial for Heisley at Church of St. Mary Friday, Dec. 3 at 2:00 p.m. She’ll be laid to rest in a private ceremony Saturday.

