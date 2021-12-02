Double rainbow arcs over Wareham

It’s a classified advertisement almost too good to be true: “Free House. You move it. Call/text: 508-627-0511.” But owner Ed Willoughby says it’s the real deal. Willoughby, a longtime Island resident whose family stretches back a few generations on the Vineyard, was planning to demolish the 812-square-foot, one-story Curtis Lane home in Edgartown that he grew up in to make way for a roomier modular home when someone suggested he try giving the home away for free to anyone who could move it.

