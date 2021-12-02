Double rainbow arcs over Wareham

SALEM, N.H. (CBS) — Kelly’s Roast Beef could be headed over the border. The Salem, New Hampshire Planning Board is meeting on Dec. 14 to discuss proposals for a restaurant and drive-thru on South Broadway.
Renderings call for 10 indoor tables with 40 seats and seven outdoor tables with 28 seats.
(Image credit: Lincoln Architects LLC via Town of Salem)
Kelly’s got its start selling “legendary” roast beef sandwiches on Revere Beach in 1951. It also has locations in Saugus, Danvers and Medford.
Click here to see the plans for the Salem, NH location.
Comments / 0