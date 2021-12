Eggnog? Definitely. Caroling? Yes, please. But for a holiday tradition the whole family can truly enjoy, nothing can top watching a Christmas movie. “We love them because we see ourselves in them,” says Jeremy Arnold, a Turner Classic Movies guest host and author of the 2018 book Christmas in the Movies. “We see the spectrum of love and warmth and togetherness and humor and good cheer and even loneliness. They really have become the whole package.” Best of all, these special presents—which span from the golden age of cinema to a Bruce Willis action blockbuster—can be opened again and again. So gather ’round as we celebrate our favorite classic Christmas movies.

