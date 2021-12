A $100,000 donation on Monday to the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area will go toward an endowment the club took on last year with a 3-to-1 matching challenge. “It won’t be touched, and we’ll be able to use the interest for operating, for programming down the road,” Director Becky Spoehr said. “But for the meantime, we won’t be touching that money.”

PIERRE, SD ・ 18 HOURS AGO