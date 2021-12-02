ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ben Affleck Knows His Relationship with Jennifer Lopez Is a "Great Story"

By Sabrina Park
Harper's Bazaar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the biggest comeback relationship of 2021—but Affleck is remaining humble about it. In a new interview for WSJ. Magazine published Wednesday, the actor opened up to Michael Hainey about scoring a second shot with Lopez. "I can say that it's definitely beautiful to me," Affleck...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

Related
DesignerzCentral

Ben Affleck allegedly furious, shocked over ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s engagement

Ben Affleck was allegedly shocked and furious after learning that his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was already engaged, a report says. Ben Affleck has reignited his romance with his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez. They have been packing on the PDA in multiple outings. However, an outlet claimed he wasn’t happy after learning about Jennifer Garner’s rumored engagement.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

We can’t stop looking at Jennifer Lopez’s overlined lips

Another day, another Jennifer Lopez slay. The singer posted a couple of fire pictures on Instagram featuring one of the most beautiful makeup glams we’ve ever seen. For an evening in Las Vegas, J-Lo wore a stunning grey-toned smoky eye with fluttery lashes and perfectly groomed eyebrows. Her skin was also incredibly glowy, something that her go-to makeup artist Mary Phillips puts down to keeping it hydrated. But it’s Jennifer's lips we can’t stop looking at – in the best way possible.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsj
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Smiles As He Watches J.Lo Leaves His House In A Gucci Fiat — Photos

Ben Affleck looked lovingly at his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez as she drove away from his house in a Gucci-branded car. See the sweet snaps!. Ben Affleck has been spotted smiling while watching his love Jennifer Lopez leave his house. The Oscar winner gazed lovingly at the 2020 Super Bowl Half Time star as she drove away from his Los Angeles home in a black Gucci branded Fiat. He cut a casual figure in a black crewneck sweater while Jen looked chic in a white turtleneck with a pair of gold hoop earrings and her hair pulled back into a messy bun.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lopez addresses whether she'd ever remarry amid Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez plays an embarrassed superstar bride in her new rom com, Marry Me, but would she consider walking down the aisle in real life?. Lopez, 52, who has been married three times, spoke with Hoda Kotb on Thursday's Today show about the possibility of tying the knot again now that she's back together with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

What Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Body Language Says About Their Rekindled Romance

The aughts are back. And with it comes the revival of one of the 2000’s favorite couples: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (a.k.a. Bennifer 2.0). It’s a been a while, so here’s a refresher: Jen and Ben first got together after filming Gigli in 2002 and what a time it was. J.Lo celebrated their love with her song "Dear Ben" on the This Is Me album, and he was in the "Jenny From The Block" music video, too. Then, they got engaged later that year. But, just days before the epic nuptials were supposed to happen, they called it off. Soon after, they ended their relationship altogether. Since then, each has gotten married, had kids, and gotten divorced. Fast forward to 2021, and J.Lo almost married Alex Rodriguez, while Ben dated Ana de Armas. Following their respective breakups, however, Jen and Ben rekindled their spark.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

J Lo and Twins Fly to L.A. for Thanksgiving with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is hunkering down with her kids for Thanksgiving, 2021, but there should be no doubt ... one Ben Affleck will almost certainly join them. J Lo flew into the City of Angels Wednesday night with her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. She has a house in a swanky part of L.A., not too far from Ben's.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy