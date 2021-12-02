ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Victor Santana found guilty of murder for 2019 shooting of 2 teens

By Lauren Mixon
 1 day ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Victor Santana, the man accused of killing two teens in his garage in a 2019 shooting has been found guilty Thursday.

Santana trial: Jury dismissed for deliberations

Victor Santana, 65, was facing four counts of murder and five counts of felonious assault. He was accused of killing 17-year-olds Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson in his garage on Conners Street on August 28, 2019.

Santana was found guilty on all murder counts and four of the five felonious assault charges. An attempted murder charge was dropped.

The verdict comes after three days of testimony from medical experts, law enforcement, family and a teen present on the day of the shooting.

The defense declined to comment after the verdict, but the prosecution said Santana could have stayed inside in his house or called the police that night instead of opening fire.

“Mr. Santana who really had nothing in his history that would seem to make him a bad guy… but his actions took the lives of two innocent kids. So yes, we were very happy that the jury would follow the law. The law was clear,” said Kim Melnick with the prosecutor’s office. “Mr. Santana had a duty to retreat. He did not do that. Instead we ended up with two dead teenagers and that’s tragic.”

Santana will be sentenced on Monday, December 20 at 1:30 p.m.

