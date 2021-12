Put on your M1 helmets because the Houston Rockets could be going all-in on the tank. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported Monday that there is an expectation around the NBA that Christian Wood will receive significant trade interest and that the Rockets will entertain offers for him. O’Connor notes that one of the reasons Wood signed in Houston was to play with James Harden, who is no longer with the Rockets.

