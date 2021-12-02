ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Best of Lax: Vote for Best in Clutch

usalaxmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to #BestOfLax. Help us celebrate the past year of lacrosse by voting in 15 polls spread over the course of December. All voting will be conducted on Twitter (@usalacrossemag), and fans will have 24 hours to let their voices be heard. For more information —...

www.usalaxmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
usalaxmagazine.com

Best of Lax: Vote for Best Team Breakthrough

Welcome to #BestOfLax. Help us celebrate the past year of lacrosse by voting in 15 polls spread over the course of December. All voting will be conducted on Twitter (@usalacrossemag), and fans will have 24 hours to let their voices be heard. For more information — including upcoming categories, rules...
SPORTS
The Marion Star

Marion Star Best of the Week Performer Poll, vote:

Marion Star Best of the Week Performer Poll, vote:. » Marion Harding boys bowler Jayden Combs set a school record for a two-game series, rolling a 269-279 548 in a win over defending state runner-up Ashland. » River Valley boys basketball player Carson Smith scored 11 of his game-high 26...
MARION, OH
nchchockey.com

VOTE for the Best Player Mustache of Movember 2021

View the best lip sweaters from each team and decide who grew it best; voting runs through Dec. 5. With the month of November coming to a close and another successful Movember wrapping up, we're once again asking fans to decide which NCHC player boasted the best mustache during Movember. Below are the eight entries, with seven teams represented (Miami submitted two and Denver did not submit a photo).
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lax#Usa Lacrosse Magazine#Usalacrossemag
The Dream Shake

VOTE: Best second-year NBA player

Hey, guys. I wanted to get a John Wall question in this week’s survey, but when you snooze, you lose, and I didn’t get to it in time to make this week’s deadline. My bad on that, but if we’re still talking about it next week, I’ll get it submitted.
NBA
Fresno Bee

Bee’s Best: Vote for the boys and girls Athlete of the Week for Nov. 15-20

Thirty-one athletes are nominated for The Fresno Bee’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 15-20. The nominees are from basketball, cross country, soccer and wrestling. Past winners: Grace Van Der Kooi of Central Valley Christian volleyball, Katelyn Goforth of Kerman volleyball, Andrew Gray of Madera water polo, Krisalynn Turman of Caruthers volleyball, Margaret Arambula of Mission Oak volleyball, Kristen Landen of Clovis West volleyball, Gabby Russell of Clovis West volleyball, Goforth again, Marissa Mendrin of Kerman volleyball, Susie Phillips of Central Valley Christian golf, Gianna Mastro of Clovis West tennis and Evan Torres of Parlier cross country.
FRESNO, CA
usalaxmagazine.com

Best of Lax: Vote to Decide End-of-Year Award Winners

Following a one-year hiatus — no one needed a reminder of how much 2020 sucked — we were stoked to put together our latest year-in-review edition. Over 18 pages in the December edition of USA Lacrosse Magazine, we encapsulated the last 365 days in lacrosse with stories of the year, photos of the year and Best of Lax finalists in select categories. There is so much to celebrate, and we need your help to celebrate it all.
BEAUTY & FASHION
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans vote on best Iron Bowl final drive between 2009 and 2021

Following a thrilling finish in the 2021 Iron Bowl which included a 28-yard touchdown reception from freshman wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama fans were asked to pick what the best final drive was in the history of its rivalry with Auburn. Fans were given two options in a poll conducted...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
usalaxmagazine.com

Dialed In: Your Lacrosse Fix for Friday, Dec. 3

Good morning. Here’s the latest from around the lacrosse world:. 1. The National Lacrosse League makes its long-awaited return after the 2019-20 season was cut short and the 2020-21 season wiped out altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021-22 season opens tonight with San Diego hosting Vancouver. Our previews for the season:
SPORTS
usalaxmagazine.com

ESPN NLL Schedule: League Announces 10-Game Slate on ESPN Linear Networks

The National Lacrosse League (NLL), the largest and most successful professional lacrosse property in the world, announced today that ESPN will televise an exclusive slate of 10 regular season games on its linear networks during the 2021-22 season, beginning on Saturday, Dec. 11 with San Diego playing at Colorado at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS.
SPORTS
usalaxmagazine.com

USA Lacrosse Magazine's 2022 Division III Women's Preseason All-Americans

USA Lacrosse Magazine announced Monday its 2022 Division III Women’s Preseason All-Americans, part of the magazine’s immersive coverage leading to the upcoming spring season. Thirty-nine athletes make up the Preseason All-American list’s three teams. Stay tuned to USA Lacrosse Magazine throughout the week for more Division III women’s contents, including...
SPORTS
usalaxmagazine.com

Behind the Whistle: More Than the X's and O's

This story initially appeared on Behind the Whistle, the official blog of the IWLCA, and is being republished with permission from the organization. Alyssa Voccia is the assistant coach at Palm Beach Atlantic University. Everyone has “their people/person” in their life. I like to consider myself extremely fortunate for who...
SPORTS
usalaxmagazine.com

NLL Roars Back in Style with 3 OT Games and Highlights Galore

A trio of overtime games and five matchups decided by one goal helped remind fans what they missed out on when the National Lacrosse League was forced to sit out last winter amid the coronavirus pandemic. But after plenty of waiting, the high-flying action inside the box is back. The...
SPORTS
usalaxmagazine.com

Northwestern's Izzy Scane to Miss 2022 Season Due to ACL Injury

Northwestern women’s lacrosse standout Izzy Scane will miss the 2022 season after having surgery to repair a torn ACL, the Tewaaraton Award finalist confirmed with USA Lacrosse Magazine. Scane suffered the injury during fall ball. Scane, a 2019 U.S. U19 women’s national team member who trained with the senior team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
usalaxmagazine.com

Patriots' Chris Mattes Supports 4 The Future Foundation on MNF

Chris Hogan introduced primetime NFL fans to lacrosse. Tonight, Chris Mattes intends to create a deeper awareness of the sport’s Native American origins. A former All-American faceoff specialist at Rutgers who played lacrosse professionally for eight season, Mattes is the director of player operations and engagement for the New England Patriots, who meet the Buffalo Bills in a key AFC East clash on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN).
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy