Christmas Tree Farms Gear Up for Busy Weekend

The busiest time of the year for Christmas tree farms is turning out to be even busier than normal this year.

Thanksgiving weekend and the weekend after are typically the most popular weekends for people to get their Christmas trees.

But this year, local tree farms say they’re struggling to keep up with demand.

“I’m way behind so I’m trying to get some orders up,” said Norma King, co-owner of King’s Farms. “Normally my fence out there is full of wreathes.”

Norma says they’ve had a hard time finding people to work.

“Nobody wants to work, and normally I have these cut up and ready just for me to grab them,” said Norma. “Now I’m having to bring them here, cut them, and make stuff at the same time.”

Norma’s daughter, Leah, helps make and decorate wreaths, too.

“It’s been so busy that we can’t keep up,” said Leah. “It’s been crazy.”

King’s Farms says last year, they sold 282 wreaths.

This year so far, they’ve sold 223 wreaths, and still have an upcoming busy weekend left.

“We keep selling out of them very quickly,” said Leah. “I’m trying to make them as quickly as I can.”

Meanwhile, their Christmas trees have been selling just as fast. They’re cutting 200 trees for the upcoming weekend.

“We had people calling the first of November wanting to know if they can get a tree,” said Norma. “It’s been a crazy year.”

It’s hard to say exactly what’s driving the surge in demand for wreathes and trees this year, but whatever the reason, the Kings say they’ll keep working to spread Christmas spirit the best way they know.