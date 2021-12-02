ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Christmas Tree Farms Gear Up for Busy Weekend

By Katie Birecki
9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago

The busiest time of the year for Christmas tree farms is turning out to be even busier than normal this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UiF5o_0dCflFRv00

Thanksgiving weekend and the weekend after are typically the most popular weekends for people to get their Christmas trees.

But this year, local tree farms say they’re struggling to keep up with demand.

“I’m way behind so I’m trying to get some orders up,” said Norma King, co-owner of King’s Farms. “Normally my fence out there is full of wreathes.”

Norma says they’ve had a hard time finding people to work.

“Nobody wants to work, and normally I have these cut up and ready just for me to grab them,” said Norma. “Now I’m having to bring them here, cut them, and make stuff at the same time.”

Norma’s daughter, Leah, helps make and decorate wreaths, too.

“It’s been so busy that we can’t keep up,” said Leah. “It’s been crazy.”

King’s Farms says last year, they sold 282 wreaths.

This year so far, they’ve sold 223 wreaths, and still have an upcoming busy weekend left.

“We keep selling out of them very quickly,” said Leah. “I’m trying to make them as quickly as I can.”

Meanwhile, their Christmas trees have been selling just as fast. They’re cutting 200 trees for the upcoming weekend.

“We had people calling the first of November wanting to know if they can get a tree,” said Norma. “It’s been a crazy year.”

It’s hard to say exactly what’s driving the surge in demand for wreathes and trees this year, but whatever the reason, the Kings say they’ll keep working to spread Christmas spirit the best way they know.

Comments / 0

Related
The Courier-Tribune

Randolph County Christmas tree farms spruce up resident homes for the holidays

From the piney smell to the green color brightened by lights or ornaments, Christmas trees bring joy to millions waiting to open presents with their families. There are a few Christmas tree farms in Randolph County. However, owners such as Will and Jennifer Benner are happy to guide families into buying a tree. The duo owns Flint Hill Family Tree Farm in Sophia. Located on 7497 Flint Hill Road, the Benners planted their first trees in 2017.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
artofmanliness.com

How to Keep Your Christmas Tree Fresher, Longer

Artificial, plastic Christmas trees may be cost-saving and convenient, but by our (twinkling, multi-colored) lights, there’s simply no substitute for the real article. There aren’t a lot of other opportunities to bring a full-sized, once-living tree into one’s living room. Real trees look better, smell better, and simply emanate a distinctive energy — incomparable yuletide vibes.
GARDENING
KTVU FOX 2

How to safely hang Christmas lights on your house, tree

Putting up a festive display of lights is an annual tradition for many during the holiday season, which can include stringing lights across the outside of a home and adding a dazzling display to a Christmas tree. But if not done safely, adding lights across a roof and inside a...
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

10 best Christmas candles to light up your 2021 holiday season

It’s time to make your home feel cozy for Christmas, and no truly spirited scene is set without the warmth and comforting scent of a seasonal candle. We picked 10 of our favorites up for grabs this year that feature both classic and less traditional scent profiles, beautiful packaging, and great burn times for creating maximum cheer around the holidays. Keep reading to see which best suits your fragrance palate and will beautify your home this December. Read More 21...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Christmas Wreaths#Christmas Spirit#King S Farms
baylorlariat.com

It’s time to branch out: Buy fake Christmas trees this year

There’s no denying that real Christmas trees have the best aesthetic — from picking them out at the farm, to driving them home on your car rooftop, to smelling the evergreen waft through your home. Yet, is the aesthetic worth the upkeep?. The tradition of decorating Christmas trees dates back...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

How Christmas tree rental has taken off - and why it’s good for the climate

In 2018 friends Catherine Loveless and Jonathan Mearns were walking through the streets of London, weaving through what Catherine called a ‘Christmas tree graveyard’.Catherine, who runs a ballet school, said: “It was so wasteful. All those beautiful trees, now dead, and there were literally piles of them.“We thought there must be a better way to do Christmas trees. Why can’t you rent them?“We started to look into it and started London Christmas Tree Rental as a pilot.”The service has proved popular and the company is now sold out for 2021. After the rental period is over the trees are collected...
U.K.
The Eagle Times

The Outside Story: Balsam fir, a favorite Christmas tree

Every year, my husband and I cut a Christmas tree on family land. We look for a young balsam fir growing in the power line right-of-way or in a forest clearing. Fir is our favorite type of Christmas tree because of its delightful, pungent fragrance. While Christmas tree farmers cultivate a variety of fir species, balsam fir is the only type of fir native to northern New England.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
FOXBusiness

Inflation and shortages dominate Christmas tree shopping this holiday season

Even Christmas trees aren’t immune to the pandemic-induced shortages and inflation plaguing the economy. Extreme weather and supply chain disruptions have reduced supplies of both real and artificial trees this season. American shoppers should expect to have fewer choices and pay up to 30% more for both types this Christmas, industry officials said.
BUSINESS
womansday.com

14 Christmas Village Sets That Will Make Your Home Extra Cozy for the Holidays

For many, it's the Christmas decorations that are the true sign the holiday season has begun. With the first sight of twinkling lights strung across rooftops or Christmas tree sellers setting up shop in the local town square, you just know that it's time for the most magical season of the year to kick off. In fact, for those who truly love Christmas, it's often the afternoon (or entire day) spent putting up the Christmas decorations that is one of the most magical days of the season, aside from Dec. 25 itself, of course. Between going through family heirloom Christmas ornaments or reminiscing about which person has the best stocking, it's a heartwarming and fun activity. Plus, the final result is a sparkling, red-and-green winter wonderland filled with important memories and traditions.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Family of endangered Asian elephants undecorate their Christmas tree

A family of endangered Asian elephants have decided undecorating is more fun this year, as many households are kickstarting their Christmas tree planning.The keepers at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo decorated pine trees, some up to 20ft tall, with elephant-friendly decorations made of fruit and wood to begin the Christmas festivities.The woody wonderland, at the UK’s largest zoo, was full of apple and banana gifts hidden within the branches.However the surprise did not last long, with the youngest members of the family, five-year-old Beth and 12-year-old Donna, quickly discovering the festive treats, closely followed by the rest of the herd.The zoo’s Stefan...
ANIMALS
WKRG

Best white Christmas tree decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re dreaming of having a white Christmas this year, adding a white Christmas tree to your decor collection could bring you the snowy look you’ve been hoping for, whatever climate you live in. Just like their green counterparts, white Christmas trees come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Whether you’re looking for a big tree for your living room or a few tiny trees for a village display, the perfect choice is out there.
HOME & GARDEN
WOMI Owensboro

8 Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Recipes You Need To Try This Holiday Season

'Tis the season for Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. I have found seven different things that you can make with those delicious holiday treats. Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. Each year, millions anticipate the release of these delectable treats. It's no secret that I have an obsession with Christmas Tree Cakes. Each year, I have people send me posts on social media of all things Christmas Tree Cakes. This year, I have seen some new things that I never thought of before involving those little white cakes shaped like Christmas trees and topped with the scrumptious green sugar crystals. In particular, a variety of recipes that you can make at home with Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes.
RECIPES
prescottenews.com

Planting Your Christmas Tree After the Holidays

The ‘Single Blue Pinyon Pine‘ is a local variety that gives a bold appearance to a rustic tree. Its blue color blends well in dry mountain landscapes as well as modern and Mediterranean-style gardens. The tidy appearance and unusual blue color are stunning. This tree is gaining popularity at farmers’ markets for its pine nut production. Even at a young age, the tree produces pinecones with melt-in-your-mouth nuts. Let it grow wild to 10′ or prune it right after its spring growth for a perfect Christmas tree shape.
GARDENING
KTLA

Christmas tree trouble: Buyers face reduced supplies, higher prices for both real and fake trees

Even Christmas trees aren’t immune to the pandemic-induced shortages and inflation plaguing the economy. Extreme weather and supply chain disruptions have reduced supplies of both real and artificial trees this season. American shoppers should expect to have fewer choices and pay up to 30% more for both types this Christmas, industry officials said. “It’s a […]
BUSINESS
Times Gazette

Christmas traditions

Many Americans have Christmas traditions including the annual decorating their Christmas tree and sending holiday greeting cards. Germany is credited for the Christmas tree tradition. The tradition started with what Germans called a paradise tree. These were branches or wooden frames decorated with apples. These types of trees were used in German mystery or miracle plays. The plays were acted out during Advent and Christmas eve services.
FESTIVAL
Big Frog 104

Oh Christmas Tree How Lovely Are Your Kegs! Keg Tree Returns for Holiday Season

Oh, Christmas tree. Oh, Christmas tree. How lovely are your kegs. The Genesee Brewery Keg tree is back for 2021. The popular Genesee Brewery Keg Tree returns after not going up in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Crews work to stack 532 empty beer kegs and string 25,000 lights for the official keg lighting ceremony at the Genesee Brew House in Rochester on December 6.
FOOD & DRINKS
opelikaobserver.com

Alabama Christmas Tree Farms Offer Holiday Fun

Contributed by ALFA / Marlee Moore and Mary Wilson. As the holiday season ramps up, Alabama Christmas tree farms are ready to provide fresh-cut evergreens for local families. “Our Alabama Christmas tree growers offer a plethora of Christmas tree varieties, including Leyland Cypress, Arizona Cypress, Virginia Pine and Carolina Sapphire, from the Gulf Coast to the Tennessee Valley,” said Blake Thaxton, the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Greenhouse, Nursery & Sod Division director. “Any of these trees are perfect for decorating — and bring that wonderful, woodsy, Christmas scent into your home.”
ALABAMA STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy