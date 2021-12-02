ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Henry's Replacements Exceeding Expectations

By John Glennon
AllTitans
AllTitans
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9J73_0dCfjMqG00
Updated: Dec 2, 2021 Original: Dec 2, 2021

NASHVILLE – In a year of unprecedented personnel turnover for the Tennessee Titans, it’s become clear that players lower on the depth chart will have to outperform expectations if the team is to maintain its winning ways.

A number of them already have done so ahead of Sunday’s open date in the schedule, perhaps none in so obvious a manner as running backs Dontrell Hilliard and D’Onta Foreman in last Sunday’s loss to New England.

The basic facts are clear enough. Hilliard (12 carries, 131 yards) and Foreman (19 carries, 109 yards) each topped the 100-yard mark against a Patriots team that had not allowed a single 100-yard rusher this season. In so doing, they became the Titans’ first duo with at least 100 rushing yards each in the same game since Chris Johnson and LenDale White did so against Detroit on Nov. 27, 2008.

But the accomplishments of Hilliard and Foreman are even more impressive when viewed with respect to the NFL’s advanced statistics – especially yards gained above expectation.

How exactly are expected rushing yards configured on a given rushing play?

The NFL began using the metric last season (and then applied it to earlier years), after engineering a mathematical formula derived from what was expected from a ball-carrier on any given carry -- based on the relative location, speed and direction of blockers and defenders.

Keeping that definition in mind, Hilliard finished first in the NFL last weekend with 67 rushing yards over expectation against the Patriots, highlighted by 62 yards over expectation on his 68-yard touchdown run. It was the seventh-most rushing yards over expectation gained on a single play this season, per Next Gen Stats.

Foreman finished right behind Hilliard when it came to rushing yards above expectation in Week 12, totaling 36 on his 19 carries.

One more significant stat shows the backs weren’t just one-hit wonders when it came to rushing yards over expectation: Hilliard totaled yards over expectation on 60 percent of his carries against the Patriots, while Foreman did so on 52.6 percent of his rushes as the Titans totaled a season-best 270 rushing yards against New England.

“There was a lot of contact at one or two yards that ended up in five or six-yard runs,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “They ran hard. We pushed some piles. We hit a couple explosive runs but obviously those get overshadowed because of some of the way those drives ended.”

The numbers for Hilliard and Foreman from last Sunday, obviously, represent an extremely small sample size. Yet it’s interesting to see how they stack up to what Derrick Henry in the eight games he played.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Next Gen Stats model gives Henry just 11 yards gained over expectation in the eight games he played this season, a total that ranks 21st in the league. Henry finished first in yards gained over expectation in both 2019 (305 yards) and 2020 (411 yards).

No sane person is suggesting the Hilliard-Foreman combination will be better in the long haul than a healthy Henry.

But if the newcomers can continue to exceed expectations on any kind of consistent basis, it will go a long way toward keeping the Titans among the AFC’s elite teams.

Comments / 3

Related
AllTitans

Another RB Added to Active Roster

The Tennessee Titans will have options at running back on Sunday night. Saturday, franchise officials signed D’Onta Foreman to the active roster from the practice squad. The move comes a day after they did the same with Adrian Peterson. Foreman and Peterson each were signed to the practice squad on Monday, a day before Derrick Henry underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his foot.
NFL
AllTitans

Who Will Succeed Henry as NFL Rushing Champion?

Derrick Henry’s foot injury and subsequent surgery has created a lot of uncertainty for the Tennessee Titans. Will quarterback Ryan Tannehill, wide receiver A.J. Brown or somebody else emerge as the centerpiece of the offense? Will the coaches be able to stick with the heart of the playbook or reimagine what exactly their offense is? Can Tennessee still be a factor in the postseason, presuming it is good enough to remain atop the AFC South?
NFL
AllTitans

PFF Grades: Tough Day for Tannehill

A career-high four interceptions thrown by quarterback Ryan Tannehill in Sunday’s loss to Houston resulted in the worst overall Pro Football Focus grade of his time with the Tennessee Titans. Tannehill’s overall offensive grade of 44.4, according to analysis by Pro Football Focus, was his lowest since the final game...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'onta Foreman
AllTitans

Running Back's Big Day Leads to Roster Spot

NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel said Sunday that Dontrell Hilliard had done enough to earn more opportunities. He earned a few more dollars too. Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans signed the fourth-year running back to their active roster. He had been a member of the practice squad since Oct. 27 and appeared in two of the last four games as a standard elevation to the active roster.
NFL
AllTitans

Fumbles Undermine Running Backs' Big Day

The Tennessee Titans can run the ball without Derrick Henry after all. The challenge now is to show that they can hang on to the ball. Led by Dontrell Hilliard and D’Onta Foreman, the Titans had their best rushing performance of the season – one of the best ever under coach Mike Vrabel – with 266 yards against the New England Patriots, who started the day as a top 10 defense against the run. That was more than they had in the first three games combined (238 yards) after a broken foot sent Henry to injured reserve.
NFL
AllTitans

Tannehill Continues to Trend in Troubling Direction

One thing we know without a doubt about the Tennessee Titans as they enter the bye week: This team has an injury problem. One question that’s not as easily answered: Is there also a Ryan Tannehill problem?. The second issue is potentially more concerning than the first, as we know...
NFL
AllTitans

Circumstances Differ, But Titans and Patriots Share Singular Approach to Run Game

NASHVILLE – Anyone who watched the Tennessee Titans in recent seasons knew that no one player could replace Derrick Henry when he was sidelined by a foot injury. Thus, in the last three weeks the running back duties have been divided among three players. It was Adrian Peterson, D’Onta Foreman and Jeremy McNichols against the L.A. Rams and New Orleans Saints. Then it was Peterson, Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard last Sunday against Houston.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Hilliard And Foreman
AllTitans

Is This the Offense of a Super Bowl Contender?

NASHVILLE – Months ago, we never thought this question would arise. It still seemed unimaginable even a few weeks ago. But here we are, 11 weeks into the season, and suddenly it has become the Tennessee Titans’ most pressing issue: How far can they really go with this offense?. This...
NFL
AllTitans

Titans-Patriots: Live Updates, Analysis

Taylor Lewan sees Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (8-3) and New England Patriots (7-4) as a matter of life and death. Not for everyone involved. Just for him and the four players who line up directly to his right. “They have linebackers that run downhill and try to really...
NFL
AllTitans

Adrian Peterson's Run With Titans Ends After Three Games

NASHVILLE – The Adrian Peterson experiment is over after three games. Signed Nov. 1 to the Tennessee Titans practice squad, the legendary running back quickly was promoted to the 53-man roster before the Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams 9. He carried 10 times for 21 yards and a touchdown in that contest, ran eight times for 21 yards the following week against New Orleans, and had his best game last Sunday against Houston – carrying nine times for 40 yards and adding a pair of receptions for four yards.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Blowout Win

Sunday was a good day for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. New England is arguably the hottest team in the National Football League right now and the AFC East franchise certainly played like it on Sunday. The Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns, 45-7, on Sunday afternoon. New...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to being benched in blowout defeat to Dolphins

After a standout start in his return to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton had his fair share of struggles in his team’s Week 12 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers offense once again faced stout difficulties in stringing together multiple touchdown drives over a game. Newton led the offense to a mere one touchdown drive, while the Panthers averaged a lowly 3.7 yards per play against the Dolphins. This led to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opting to bench Newton over the second half in favor of backup quarter P.J. Walker.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
678
Followers
687
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy