BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team (5-1) is set to welcome No. 14 Iowa State (7-0) into the PMAC Thursday night for the SEC/Big 12 Showdown on ESPN2. Tipoff is slated for 8:02 p.m. CT in front of a national audience on ESPN2 as Coach Kim Mulkey will lead the Tigers into battle against a ranked opponent for the first time. Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck will be in the PMAC to call the game. Fans can also listen to the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO