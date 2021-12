OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Because of inflation this year and the exit from the pandemic, utilities are going up, according to Aria Thaker with Doxo Insights. Last year, the price for energy was low due to the reduced amount of demand in utilities. Thaker says with winter approaching, demand this year is outnumbering supply. “This is causing energy prices to rise and causes spikes in consumers utility bills.”

