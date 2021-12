GW Pharma Scores Interim Victory In Cannabis Extraction Patent Infringement Fight With Canopy (Op-Ed)

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, has received approval from the Switzerland Ethics Committee (swissethics) — the first approval of its kind from a European ethics committee — for its study of Berubicin. Exclusive to CNS Pharmaceuticals, Berubicin is the first anthracycline that appears to cross the blood-brain barrier; the substance is being assessed in a global study designed to evaluate efficacy and safety in the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”). The adaptive, multicenter, open-label, randomized, and controlled study is set to begin soon and will have study sites across Europe and in the United States.

