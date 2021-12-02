Fauci to Make Fox Return After Reportedly Refusing Interview Requests

Jimmy Kimmel offered an impassioned defense of Dr. Anthony Fauci during his opening monologue on Tuesday evening’s episode of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “If you’ve been watching Fox News, you know that the real enemy isn’t the virus or the do-my-own-research geniuses who refuse to get the vaccine. The real enemy is Dr. Fauci,” Kimmel stated. “Let me tell you screwballs something about Dr. Fauci. Cause I’ve had enough of this. And he’s too nice to say this himself.” Major conservative voices, such as Tucker Carlson, Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Ted Cruz, took issue with Fauci’s recent declaration that he “represents...

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO