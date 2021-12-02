ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Fauci

Fauci to Make Fox Return After Reportedly Refusing Interview Requests

By Justin Baragona
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

After Politico reported this week that the nation’s top infectious disease expert had been declining Fox interview requests for months, Dr. Anthony Fauci will make his return to the network’s airwaves on Friday. Mediaite was first to report, and The...

Comments / 37

Chatsworth Osbourne Jr.
1d ago

he doesn't want to be interviewed because he doesn't want to be exposed for the criminal he really is.

Leg Sandwich
1d ago

Why..so he can announce his plan for the UPS-UNIVERSAL PEOPLE’S STATE otherwise known as the Chinese Empire? Sorry USA you got snookered by the new Hegemon.

always the truth
1d ago

Cavuto is a Democrat and he will throw a softball questions at father fauci

Related
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
Tampa Bay Times

Why I quit Fox News after 12 years | Column

I quit Fox News after more than a decade as a contributor. So did my business partner and friend Steve Hayes. We explained our reasons on The Dispatch, a media company we founded. But the decision was a long time in coming. Like Ernest Hemingway’s description of bankruptcy, it came gradually and then suddenly.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Nation#Fox News#White House#Fox Business Network#Nazi
Daily Beast

Fox’s Lara Logan Digs In, Boosts Attacks on Auschwitz Museum

After comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, and receiving widespread criticism from Jewish groups and the Auschwitz Museum, Fox Nation host Lara Logan is only digging in. On Wednesday, the disgraced investigative reporter swung at her critics, posting links to conspiracy websites that claim HIV is...
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wallace
Person
Neil Cavuto
Person
Lara Logan
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Benito Mussolini
Person
Josef Mengele
Person
Tucker Carlson
NBC News

Why Fox News won't cut Tucker Carlson loose — even after 'Patriot Purge'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s new three-part documentary on the Jan. 6 insurrection began airing last week on Fox Nation, Fox’s subscription streaming service. The documentary has generated condemnation from across the political spectrum for its untruths. NPR media reporter David Folkenflik, to pick just one example, labeled it “pretty dark and often fact-free.” Its critics have blasted the documentary’s false claim that the insurrection was a “false flag” or “honeypot” staged by former President Donald Trump's foes in national security agencies and the left-wing group antifa to smear Trump backers.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jimmy Kimmel Offers Impassioned Defense of Dr. Anthony Fauci Amid Further Criticism From Conservative Figures

Jimmy Kimmel offered an impassioned defense of Dr. Anthony Fauci during his opening monologue on Tuesday evening’s episode of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “If you’ve been watching Fox News, you know that the real enemy isn’t the virus or the do-my-own-research geniuses who refuse to get the vaccine. The real enemy is Dr. Fauci,” Kimmel stated. “Let me tell you screwballs something about Dr. Fauci. Cause I’ve had enough of this. And he’s too nice to say this himself.” Major conservative voices, such as Tucker Carlson, Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Ted Cruz, took issue with Fauci’s recent declaration that he “represents...
SCIENCE
SFGate

Fox Nation Host Decides Hanukkah is the Right Time to Compare Dr. Fauci to a Nazi

Fox Nation host Lara Logan took to Fox News to compare Dr. Fauci to the Nazi doctor known as “the Angel of Death” Josef Mengele — on the second night of Hanukkah no less — in the wake of the news of the coronavirus Omicron variant. Discovered in South Africa, the variant appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines, health experts warn.
SCIENCE
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Goldberg and Hayes quitting Fox News illustrates threat of polarization

Last week, Fox News’ Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes resigned from the network following the release of Tucker Carlson’s special, “Patriot Purge,” which presents an alternate history of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. “Patriot Purge” portrays the violence perpetrated by the pro-Trump mob as a “false flag” that has led to the unjustified persecution of conservatives—a dishonest depiction that has metastasized in far-right-wing circles.
ENTERTAINMENT
homenewshere.com

Bill Barr told reporter Fox News host called him about voter fraud

Former attorney general Bill Barr says Fox News host Maria Bartiromo called him up "screaming" about imaginary voter fraud, according to his account in a new book by ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl. Bartiromo denied yelling at Barr on the call, according to a response to CNN from a Fox News spokesperson, claiming Barr was the the aggressive one on the call.
ELECTIONS
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Goes To Town On Right-Wing ‘Screwballs’ Attacking Anthony Fauci

Jimmy Kimmel has “had enough” of right-wing “screwballs” attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, the comedian said Tuesday. Kimmel sprang to the defense of the nation’s top infectious diseases expert with a lengthy monologue that took aim at the scientist’s critics, including Fox News personality Tucker Carlson and Republican Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Rand Paul (Ky.).
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Two Fox News Contributors Quit, Citing Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Series: “The Voices Of The Responsible Are Being Drowned Out By The Irresponsible”

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, two longtime conservative commentators on Fox News, said that they are quitting the network, concluding that “the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.” They specifically cited Tucker Carlson’s three-part documentary Patriot Purge, which ran on Fox Nation, which they said was “a collection of incoherent conspiracy-mongering, riddled with factual inaccuracies, half-truths, deceptive imagery, and damning omissions. And its message is clear: The U.S. government is targeting patriotic Americans in the same manner —and with the same tools—that it used to target al Qaeda.” The series advanced a series of conspiracy theories about...
TV & VIDEOS
