Should NFL teams stop giving running backs huge money? Lessons from eight recent deals, including Christian McCaffrey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cam Newton may have been benched during Sunday’s game, but he’s still going to start for the team. The Cats lost 33 to 10 to the Miami Dolphins. This is the team’s second loss in a row since quarterback Cam Newton returned to the field. Newton was benched during the fourth quarter and replaced by P.J. Walker. Head Coach Matt Rhule says he told Newton the switch was made because the Panthers were in hurry-up mode and Walker had a better grasp of the two-minute offense. Newton says everyone needs to keep calm. He says, “There’s no need to panic. When it’s all said and done, you know, it’s going to come back to the core basis of what the brand is. You know, as Coach Rhule always talks about, you know, trusting in the process, trusting in, you know, just holding yourself accountable and that’s pretty much what it comes down to.”

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO