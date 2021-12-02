Holiday mural painted by art students in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve driven down West Liberty Street in Hubbard lately, you’ve probably seen this year’s Christmas mural. If you’ve been by Hubbard’s municipal building lately, you might have noticed Calvin and Hobbes playing in the snow.

The large mural is courtesy of twins Pheobe and Chloe Rusnak who are art students at Hubbard High School.

“I really like how it turned out; I really like the tiger,” said Chloe Rusnak. “It makes me feel really excited, this is probably the first public things I’ve done for the community of Hubbard so it makes me happy to see that kids will go by and see the cartoon.”

“Before I haven’t painted on glass before and it’s really interesting because you have to start off outlining it and then you have to fill in the colors,” said Pheobe Rusnak.

“So many people drive by here, so many people stop in and just for them to see what talent we have here in the city is just wonderful,” said Mayor Ben Kyle.

Art teacher Josh MacMillan came up with the theme and was approached by the owner of Devine Shop N Save to have a similar scene in the grocery store lobby.

“He was kind enough to make a donation towards the art club,” MacMillan said. “He made one last year, he made another one this year and we’re gonna be able to use those funds for taking a field trip to Fairhaven schools in the next couple of weeks. We do like an arts workshop for the kids out there.”

It’s the second year art students have turned glass windows into a holiday display.

Kyle said he hopes it’ll be a tradition for years to come.

“It’s something that I know I look forward to and same with the art director and I couldn’t thank them enough for their dedication to bringing the holiday cheer to the city,” Kyle said.

