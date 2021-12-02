ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard prepares for holiday parade, tree lighting

By Nadine Grimley
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Girard is preparing to get into the holiday spirit by lighting up its new live tree this wekeend.

The city teamed up with Prospect Elementary School’s PTO for the tree-lighting ceremony.

It will include a parade and food vendors. Girard planted a 16 foot tree in the lot across from the police department. The family-friendly event will take place outside from 5-7 p.m. Saturday.

The parade begins at 5 p.m. at Boardman Medical Supply and will head down Market Street to Liberty Street.

“We understand it was a rough year, year and a half so we really wanted to put our best foot forward,” said Girard Mayor James Melfi.

The city also bought new Christmas decorations, including 30 wreaths and 18 banners that can be found lining the downtown streets.

